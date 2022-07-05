Stranger Things Season 4: An Ode To Eddie Munson

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder features Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, a character introduced in 2013 by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic in the Thor comics. The first look of Bale as Gorr showed a much different interpretation of the Marvel character, who was basically a chiseled Voldemort who wears the equivalent of a Borat mankini. The live-action version of Gorr is a gaunt, human-looking man with face tattoos and wears a robe, inspired by the vampiric looks of Nosferatu and surprisingly, the Aphex Twin video "Come to Daddy". While there were practical reasons for keeping Gorr svelte, the look reinforces the general backstory of a holy man who was forsaken by the gods and now seeks vengeance. Director/writer Taiki Waititi and Christian Bale break down the changes made to the physical appearance of Gorr the God Butcher, while also emphasizing the backstory of the tragic comic book character.
