NBA 2K23 Is Putting Michael Jordan On the Cover While Bringing Back the Iconic Jordan Challenges

By Ryan Dinsdale
IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBasketball legend Michael Jordan will be the cover star of NBA 2K23's special editions and 2K is bringing back the iconic Jordan Challenges to celebrate. The publisher also confirmed a September 9 release date and announced the six-time NBA champion will grace the covers of the aptly named Michael Jordan Edition...

www.ign.com

