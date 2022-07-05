ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Firefighters Douse Fireworks Blaze At Lakewood Baseball Game

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pg4qS_0gVEjFcg00
A fire at the Jersey Shore BlueClaws baseball game. Photo Credit: Facebook/ Erin Leahy Mauterer

Firefighters put out a fire that broke out during a fireworks show after the Jersey Shore BlueClaws baseball game in Lakewood.

"More people are watching the fire than the fireworks," a spectator commented on this Facebook video.

A BlueClaws spokesman said the Lakewood Fire Department acted quickly and extinguished the fire in a safe manner on Monday night, July 4.

"It was pretty unbelievable. And the fireworks just kept going and going," said Erin Leahy Mauterer, who chronicled the fire on video. "If you can believe it, they continued with the fireworks presentation after the fire was cleared. Even the little kids ran the bases at the end! Unbelievable. So fun, albeit a little scary."

The fire appeared to damage some hedges.

No one was reported hurt.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

Elderly Ohio Man Attacks Costco Shopper with Motorized Cart

Man uses a motorized cart as a weapon in a fight over a parking spot at the Mayfield Heights Costco. It's a funny story if you're not the person on the receiving end of the 69-year-old man's rage. This easily avoidable confrontation took place both inside the store as well as in the parking lot. Police were called as the incident escalated according to Cleveland.com,
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakewood, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Cleveland firefighters battle large fire in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters responded to a business fire in Slavic Village Wednesday morning. The fire started around 9 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Mead Avenues. The business is JBI Scrap Processors. Large black clouds of smoke could be seen for miles. A Cleveland fire official...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Bay Days food vendor reports damage: Bay Village Police Blotter

At 12:19 p.m. July 2, a vendor at Bay Days reported that his food trailer had been damaged overnight. At 1:56 a.m. July 2, an officer stopped a driver for a traffic violation. After speaking with the 20-year-old Westlake man, the officer suspected that he had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrested.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks Show#Firefighters#Blueclaws
Cleveland.com

Man, woman threaten to kill each other in Berea after hooking up in bar

BEREA, Ohio – A Middleburg Heights man, 24, was arrested at about 4 a.m. July 3 after he threatened a woman with a firearm inside a home on Nobottom Road. The woman, 36, told police that she and her friend – a 38-year-old woman who lived in the Nobottom home – celebrated a “mom’s night” that evening and morning. Both women were highly intoxicated and smelled like alcohol when police interviewed them.
WTRF- 7News

Man dies after grain truck hits power lines in Ohio

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after the grain truck he was driving struck power lines in Ashland County Wednesday. According to the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call for an electrocution at approximately 9:56 a.m. on the 1000 block of Township Road 1806. Deputies at the scene were […]
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Do you recognize this luggage thief?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are hoping the public can help them to identify the suspect of the theft that took place on June 26 at Cleveland Hopkins Airport. Police said that the woman entered the airport and stole luggage from a carousel. The suspect arrived in a black...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
308K+
Followers
47K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy