The Plains, OH

For the Record - 7/5/22

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 3 days ago

June 30

12:13 a.m. - Deputies responded to Alexander Township for a report of suspicious activity and an abandoned vehicle complaint. The vehicle was located on State Route 681 near the intersection of Chase Road in Albany. No one was in the area of the vehicle and there was no way to contact the driver to check on the status of getting the vehicle removed. As the vehicle was stopped in the travel lane of a state route, I called for a wrecker. The area was patrolled in an attempt to locate/contact the driver/owner, but no one was located.

7:57 a.m. - Deputies took a theft report from North Clinton Street in The Plains. The case is currently under investigation.

12:10 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to The Sandstone Apartments in The Plains for a theft complaint. A report was taken, and an investigation is pending.

2:22 P.M. - Deputies took a report over the telephone in reference to telephone harassment.

2:59 p.m. - Deputies responded to Madison Street in Glouster to assist the Glouster Police Department. 41-year-old Jessica Miller was arrested on a felony warrant and was transported to the regional jail.

3:06 p.m. - Deputies assisted the Adult Parole Authority with the arrest of 27-year-old Brent Sharrer of Jacksonville. Sharrer was transported to the regional jail without incident.

3:59 p.m. - Deputies made contact with 24-year-old Cristian Beitzel in The Plains in reference to an active arrest warrant. Beitzel was arrested and transported to regional jail without incident.

4:34 p.m. - Deputies spoke to a female by phone to take a report of a male attempting to scam her over the phone. Deputies took the callers initial information and advised her not to give her personal identification over the phone to unknown numbers.

4:45 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to an alarm activation near East State Street, Athens. It was determined that the alarm was triggered by a maintenance person, and the deputy resumed patrol.

4:52 p.m. - A third-party complainant contacted the Athens County Sheriff's Office to request a well-being check for a resident located on Nurad Road, Athens. A deputy was able to make contact with the person in question. The female stated she was in good health and would contact the caller that made the request.

5:44 p.m. - Deputies spoke with a woman in reference to a protection order. Deputies advised the woman to speak with the courts, and a report was made.

6:09 p.m. - Deputies made contact with a male by phone, who advised that he had been having issues with a juvenile he has custody of. Deputies were able to provide the caller with resources for the juvenile court.

7:58 p.m. - Deputies responded to The Plains for an inactive dispute. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the two involved parties. Due to conflicting statements, no criminal charges were filed.

7:59 p.m. - Deputies responded to New Marshfield for a report of a suspicious person. Once on scene, deputies made contact with the complainant, who advised that she believed the suspicious male was under the influence of narcotics. Deputies then made contact with the male, and he was advised to not return to the caller's property. A sober party was able to take custody of the male.

8:04 p.m. - Deputies were dispatched to Jacksonville for a domestic complaint. The caller did not wish to file a report and simply requested to get their belongings. Deputies stood by while the property was gathered.

9:35 p.m. - Deputies responded to Guysville for a call of an unruly juvenile. The juvenile was under control when deputies arrived, and no criminal behavior was observed.

10:45 p.m. - The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to North Plains Road in The Plains for a third-party report of a dispute in the area. Deputies were unable to locate any disturbance.

Athens Messenger

