Smoky Holiday Fire Doused Off Route 46

Off Route 46 between Routes 17 and 80 near the Hilton Hotel in Hasbrouck Heights. Photo Credit: MAIN PHOTO: Eric John Nunez / INSET: Mary Anne Harlow Patterson (BOTH FACEBOOK)

Firefighters doused a smoky July 4th blaze behind an industrial building in Hasbrouck Heights.

Massive plumes of smoke could be seen for miles after the fire broke out in wooden pallets of foam insulation and spread to a section of the building off westbound Route 46 between Routes 17 and 80 near the Hilton Hotel shortly before 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit responded to probe the cause.

Bucket loaders were summoned to remove the damaged pallets.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Hackensack, Lodi, Carlstadt and Moonachie.

