Hasbrouck Heights, NJ

Smoky Holiday Fire Doused Off Route 46

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Off Route 46 between Routes 17 and 80 near the Hilton Hotel in Hasbrouck Heights.

Firefighters doused a smoky July 4th blaze behind an industrial building in Hasbrouck Heights.

Massive plumes of smoke could be seen for miles after the fire broke out in wooden pallets of foam insulation and spread to a section of the building off westbound Route 46 between Routes 17 and 80 near the Hilton Hotel shortly before 8 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit responded to probe the cause.

Bucket loaders were summoned to remove the damaged pallets.

Mutual aid responders either at the scene or in coverage included firefighters from Hackensack, Lodi, Carlstadt and Moonachie.

Daily Voice

UPDATE: Victim Expected To Survive Shooting In Cresskill

UPDATE: A man was in serious condition but expected to survive after being shot Thursday night in Cresskill's East Hill neighborhood, responders said. The victim was rushed into surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening following the shooting at 10 Center Street, near County Road, they said.
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. driver, 32, dies after car crashes into trees, police say

A Stanhope man was killed Thursday when the car he was driving ran off a highway ramp and crashed into multiple trees in Morris County, authorities said. Luke Muller, 32, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix on the Route 206 south ramp to Interstate 80 east in Mount Olive when the vehicle went off the right side of the road before crashing into trees shortly after 3 p.m., said New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry, citing a preliminary investigation. The motorist suffered fatal injuries in the wreck.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Thief Snatches Bergen Woman's BMW With Dog Inside

The familiar quiet of a suburban Bergen County neighborhood was broken by the screams of a resident whose new luxury SUV had just been stolen with her dog still inside. The 42-year-old victim told Englewood Cliffs police that she'd left her dog in the 2022 BMW X7 for a moment when a thief got in and sped from outside her and her husband's home on Castle Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. July 4th.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Franklin Lakes House Fire Doused

Firefighters quickly extinguished a Franklin Lakes house blaze before it could do more damage. Boxes apparently caught fire in the basement of the Summit Avenue home just off Route 208 shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday, responders said. Firefighters had the flames knocked down within a half-hour, they said. The fire...
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
1010WINS

State troopers recover unidentified body from NJ river

MAHWAH, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- New Jersey officials launched an investigation after state troopers recovered an unidentified body from a river on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Officials were called to the Ramapo River in Mahwah at approximately 10:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Philip Curry, a spokesman for the state police.
MAHWAH, NJ
