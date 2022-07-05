ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham woman killed in parking lot of Church’s Chicken identified

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNVDm_0gVEinTT00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken in Birmingham over the weekend has been identified.

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

Darneshia Lashun Mosely, 25, was shot during a domestic argument in the parking lot of the Church’s Chicken on 3rd Avenue North around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding Mosely’s death.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

One killed, multiple injured in Birmingham crash

BIRMINGHAM — One person was killed, and multiple passengers were injured in a Birmingham crash on Thursday, June 7, at approximately 7:30 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Antonio Laden Haynes, 29, of Gardendale, was the driver of a convertible Chevrolet Camaro traveling north on Decatur Highway. Haynes lost control of his vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over and eject multiple unrestrained occupants.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa authorities looking for culprit behind park vandalism

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance tracking down those responsible for vandalizing a concession stand and bathroom at Braughton Park in Fosters. The vandalism was discovered on July 3 at the Tuscaloosa County PARA park. PARA says the concession stand doors were kicked in, soap dispensers in […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car accident in a drop top Camaro has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man and injured several others. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 29-year-old Antonio Laden Haynes was driving a convertible Cheverlot Camaro in the 3700 block of Decatur Hwy around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the car. The vehicle rolled over and multiple unrestrained occupants were ejected.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Search underway for missing teen last seen in Pinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Pinson. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Maria Del Carmen Pineda was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on July 6. She was wearing black sweat pants with yellow zippers on each leg and a black […]
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

82-year-old man identified as Smith Lake drowning victim

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released information on a drowning at Smith Lake Thursday afternoon. According to ALEA, law enforcement agencies responded to Smith Lake around 3:30 p.m. after it was reported that an elderly man went into the water and did not resurface.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Church#Uab Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
Tuscaloosa Thread

Mother of Tuscaloosa Baby Who Died in 2019 Sentenced to 40 Years

The mother of an allegedly abused infant who died in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, the Tuscaloosa Police Department announced Wednesday. In a long Facebook post, a department spokesperson said the baby, Demarious Kamari Henry, was eight weeks old when TPD Investigator Dornell Cousette visited him in Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

City Walk BHAM is open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - City Walk BHAM is now open. Eight years in the making, City Walk BHAM offers everything from pickleball courts and skateboarding to dog parks and relaxing gardens. The City Walk is located beneath the I 20/59 bridge and spans 10 city blocks from 15th St., North...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
wbrc.com

Fatal dirt bike crash in Tuscaloosa

Thoughts and prayers with a side of fries at local McDonald's. Brenda Wilson, employee at an Ocean Springs McDonald's, prays for customers daily with hopes to reach one soul at a time. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Betty Cobb described as fighter by friends and family. Bring troubling social media...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested for murder after Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Hueytown man has been arrested and charged with murder after a single-vehicle crash in April left a man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Lannie Hyde, 40, of West Blocton, was killed when he was hit by the Ford Focus of Micah Anderson, 28, of Hueytown at approximately 11:32 a.m. on April 15 in Tuscaloosa County.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Authorities searching for suspect involved in Birmingham robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department detectives are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery in late June. According to authorities, a community member was robbed at gunpoint while in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West on June 20. No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

25-year-old woman fatally wounded at Birmingham restaurant

BIRMINGHAM — A 25-year-old woman was fatally wounded at a Birmingham restaurant on Sunday, July 3, at approximately 11:45 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Darneshia Lashun Mosely, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic argument in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken restaurant located at 824 of 3rd Avenue North in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham PD investigating multiple Metro PCS robberies, searching for suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) says detectives are conducting multiple robbery investigations at Metro PCS stores. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The stores and dates of robberies are listed below:. 06/15/2022 - 7911 Crestwood Boulevard. 06/22/2022 - 7004 1st...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy