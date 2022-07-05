Birmingham woman killed in parking lot of Church’s Chicken identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Church's Chicken in Birmingham over the weekend has been identified.
Darneshia Lashun Mosely, 25, was shot during a domestic argument in the parking lot of the Church’s Chicken on 3rd Avenue North around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. She was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from her injuries.
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding Mosely’s death.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
