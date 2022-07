DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ascension Parish deputies have been hard at work this summer to curb crime in the area, clocking in over 600 hours of overtime. Studies by the U.S. Department of Justice show violent crime increases during the summer months. In efforts to combat this statistic, Webre’s newly formed task force is working to curb the violence in Donaldsonville.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO