A Note to the Jerks Shooting Fireworks Up at the Walkway

By Conor
 3 days ago
Dear A**holes Who Were Shooting Fireworks Right Next to the Walkway Over the Hudson,. What the hell were you thinking?! On behalf of everyone who was sitting in my area- overlooking the City of Poughkeepsie, just before you get over Route 9, looking south- you are idiots. Sure, you were probably...

Comments / 20

Navi
3d ago

Bunch of fun suckers. Oh my dog gets scare. Oh my kids get scare. Oh I can’t stand the noise. Oh they making noise. I can go on. If you grew up with parents that didn’t let you enjoy the fun part of live. You are going out of this world miserable. Some of us have had to deal with bullcrap of protesters. Blocking roads. Businesses burning. Cops getting cars smashed. So let some of us enjoy Independence Day. Nomatter how many days. Let us celebrate what lil freedom we have left.

Reply(8)
12
Lynn70
2d ago

Someone was deliberately shooting fireworks at the walkway, the article says people were getting hit and people yelled to the person to stop!

Reply
3
Patrick
2d ago

Maybe next time people should set up more towards the middle of the bridge instead right above the shore line? Instead of asking people not to enjoy their own celebration. I would think that would be common sense.

Reply
2
