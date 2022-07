The East Providence Majors defeated Newport and advanced in the District Two little league championship tourney. East Providence which is a combined EP Central and Riverside squad is the defending State District Two Champion. The local Townies beat back a pesky Newport team 3-1 on a picturesque Wednesday afternoon on the banks of Newport Harbor. East Providence playing their third tourney away game will finally get a home venue this Saturday, July 9th at Rodericks Memorial Field at Pierce Stadium in a 5:45 pm game against the Pawtucket all-stars. East Providence opened the tournament with a win against Barrington, a loss to Portsmouth and then a win against Newport. Pawtucket has defeated Rumford, lost to Bristol-Warren and defeated Middletown. This sequence has set up an East Providence-Pawtucket clash Saturday night. Portsmouth will play Bristol-Warren also on Saturday at Portsmouth.

