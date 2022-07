DETROIT – Back-to-back shows at Comerica Park and festivals all over town for art lovers. Uncle Sam Jam (Woodhaven City Center Park), through Sunday: Downriver continues the 4th of July festivities with the 12th annual Uncle Sam Jam. From carnival rides to fireworks, the whole family can enjoy a patriotic weekend together. Rock out to live music every evening including the Dave Hamilton, George Lynch and more. There will also be a petting zoo and monster truck rides. Free to attend and open to all ages. More info and entertainment schedule here.

