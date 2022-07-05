Two Killed, 5 Injured, in Three Car Crash in Coldspring

Quick work was made of a fire late Thursday afternoon at a house in the Village of Westfield. Firefighters from Westfield and Portland, along with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, responded to 11 Union Street shortly after 4:30 PM with a report of possible entrapment. The Westfield Fire Department stated on its Facebook page that the Sheriff's Office used a fire extinguisher to quickly put out the flames, which were located on the porch. The resident inside the apartment was able to get out of the building uninjured, while one person at the scene was treated for smoke inhalation. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team assisted with the investigation. Westfield Police also responded to the scene.

WESTFIELD, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO