Two Killed, 5 Injured, in Three Car Crash in Coldspring

GROVETON – Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash on Friday on U.S. Highway 287 north of Groveton. Reports indicate that at approximately 8:25 a.m., a 1996 Western Star semi was traveling south while a 2016 Peterbilt semi was traveling north. The driver of the Peterbilt,...
ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup slammed into a parked vehicle on State Route 36 in Eldred on Monday morning. According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:59 a.m. on Monday, July 4, along State Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County. Police say a 2002...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Thursday morning in the City of Buffalo. Deputies were called to the I-190 northbound at the Elm Street ramp (exit six) around 3 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say Shawn M....
HOUSTON — A motorcycle driver was hurt this morning after crashing on I-45 North near Richey Road. The driver lost control just before 9 a.m. after allegedly firing multiple shots at another vehicle, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the motorcycle and two vehicles were merging...
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate a fatal shooting. That incident happened along Reed Street in the village of Sinclairville shortly after 7:30 p.m. on July 5. When deputies arrived on scene, they found an 18-year old man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound.
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for help investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash two miles outside of Huntsville. Investigators believe 11-year-old A’zyrria Murphy-Jones was walking along the 200 block of FM-1696 when she was hit and killed by an unknown vehicle sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning. The driver fled the scene.
WARSAW, N.Y. — A 79-year-old man has died following a fire early Wednesday morning in Wyoming County. According to fire officials, the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at 24 Murray St. in Warsaw. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they saw the fire in an apartment on the second floor.
A 29-year-old Liberty woman, Kati Quick, was killed in a one-vehicle accident around 8 p.m. Monday, July 4, on FM 2830 North, also known as Airport Road in the Liberty area. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, the supervisor for the Liberty County Department of Public Safety office in Liberty, Quick was driving along FM 2830 North in a 2002 black Toyota SUV at an unsafe speed, causing her to lose control of her vehicle.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal shooting that they believe was not a random act. That incident happened along Reed Street in the village of Sinclairville shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 18-year-old man in his car suffering from a gunshot wound. The […]
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene investigating a road rage incident with gunshots fired. This is happenings now in the 16400 block of Interstate 45 near N Vista Drive. The incident occurred between a sedan and a motorcycle. The driver of the sedan fired several shots...
MAGNOLIA, Texas – A pursuit involving a motorcyclist ended in a deadly crash in Magnolia Tuesday, Montgomery County Precinct 5 constable deputies said. It happened around 10 p.m. when authorities said a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit. As the constable deputy turned on his emergency lights, the motorcyclist accelerated and fled north on Hardin Store, at times reaching 130 mph, Pct. 5 said.
26-year-old man dead after a high-speed crash in Magnolia involving a motorcyclist (Magnolia, TX)Nationwide Report. A 26-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday in Magnolia. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 10 p.m. According to the authorities, a Pct. 5 constable deputy was on routine patrol on Hardin Store Road at Anderson and saw someone on a Kawasaki motorcycle doing 20 mph over the speed limit [...]
Quick work was made of a fire late Thursday afternoon at a house in the Village of Westfield. Firefighters from Westfield and Portland, along with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, responded to 11 Union Street shortly after 4:30 PM with a report of possible entrapment. The Westfield Fire Department stated on its Facebook page that the Sheriff's Office used a fire extinguisher to quickly put out the flames, which were located on the porch. The resident inside the apartment was able to get out of the building uninjured, while one person at the scene was treated for smoke inhalation. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team assisted with the investigation. Westfield Police also responded to the scene.
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the village of Sinclairville Tuesday evening. Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting at the intersection of Reed and Park Streets shortly after 7:30 pm, according to Sheriff Jim Quattrone. In an interview with WDOE News, Quattrone says the incident began as a dispute involving several people. The male victim, who was not identified, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Chautauqua in Jamestown, where he died...
UPDATE — As of 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, the fire near CR 3188 was contained, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace. “Fire is contained right now but we are concerned about the wind. We will keep a close eye on it throughout the night,” Sheriff Wallace said in a Facebook post. _______________ TRINITY COUNTY, […]
MONT BELVIEU, Texas – The Mont Belvieu Police Department didn’t hold back any punches (no pun intended) when releasing information about a suspected road rage incident that occurred Tuesday. “There has been lots of social media buzz about an incident in Mont Belvieu this morning, so MBPD wanted...
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The search is on Thursday for a reported missing boater in nearby Chautauqua County. Calls went out for a water rescue in Ripley, New York just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a person fell into Lake Erie off of a fishing charter boat and did not resurface. […]
Comments / 1