Intoxicated Driver Hits A Wall

ORANGE CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) arrested a man who had a warrant out of Crawford County. ISP says on July 6 around 7:54 p.m., Sergeant Mike Allen attempted to stop a motorcycle in French Lick for Distracted Driving. Police say the driver, Ricky Daugherty, of Taswell, refused to stop. ISP says the motorcycle left the roadway, drove through a yard and then Daugherty fled on foot. Police say a foot pursuit ensued and Daugherty was taken into custody without further incident.
Comments / 0