Intoxicated Driver Hits A Wall

Two Carmi residents are being held in the White County Jail following a call to the Carmi Police Department in regards to a domestic in progress. On Saturday July 2nd, officers arrested 28 year old Anna M Franks of 923 Smith Street for Domestic Battery and 28 year old Travis C Gill of 603 Fifth Street for violation of an order of protection. Gill was also arrested on a warrant for violation of parole. Gill appeared in court this morning at 11 AM. Court records have not yet been update. No court has been set for Franks at this time.

CARMI, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO