Ed. Note: This is the former Maple space (and Columbia Heights Coffee back in the day.) Looks like Ossobuco Restaurant on 11th has closed. They emptied the restaurant this week and seem to be finishing packing up the last bits of wine/decor today. All that’s left are a few pillows used for seating in the window seats. Sad to see them go – they always gave our dog treats when we walked by, but never seemed very busy.”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO