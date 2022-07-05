ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IWTV Southeast First Uncharted Territory Results 7.04.22: Krule Beats Slade in Headliner

By Jeffrey Harris
Cover picture for the article– Southeast First held its latest Uncharted Territory Season 4 episode yesterday at the TWE Arena in Red Bank, Tennesee. It aired on IWTV. Below are some results, courtesy of PWPonderings:. * No DQ: Jaden...

Vignette Teases Killer Kelly’s Arrival On Impact Wrestling

Killer Kelly is coming to Impact Wrestling, and a new vignette aired on tonight’s show teasing her arrival. You can see the vignette below, which featured the former NXT UK star saying that she’s on her way to the company. Kelly made appearances for Impact in 2020 and...
Marko Stunt Thinks Christian Cage Mentioning Him On Dynamite Was ‘Lame’

In an interview with NBC Sports (via Fightful), Marko Stunt spoke about why it was ‘lame’ that Christian Cage mentioned him on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Christian asked Luchasaurus to ‘remember Marko’ when confronted after he attacked Jungle Boy. Here are highlights:. On being...
Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 7.7.22

Welcome back folks for another impact wrestling live recap/review with your boy. We are fresh off of impacts latest impact plus live monthly event Against All Odds where we saw Josh Alexander successfully retain his impact wrestling world heavyweight championship against Joe Doering. Now we are here to see the aftermath of the event, the show was fun from top to bottom and it looks like they’re ready to follow up with another exciting episode of impact. Tonight we will see “Speedball” Mike Bailey defending his X Division championship against former AEW superstar Alan Angels. This is Alan’s impact wrestling debut and it’s sure to be an interesting match. Outside of that match there are several other on the card that make tonight’s impact look like it’s sure to be one to watch. So let’s get to the action!
Jimmy Hart Goes Into Creative Process of Shawn Michaels’ Theme Song

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart spoke about the creative process for Shawn Michaels’ theme song in WWE. He stated the following:. He said: “Back in my era, you know, we did Shawn Michaels’ Sexy Boy, me and my partner. Here’s what happen — When they came to me, they said, ‘Look, we need to do a theme song for Shawn going to the ring.’ So we let Sherri [Martel] sing it, you know, about ‘sexy boy’. So when she left, then Vince said, ‘Look, you need to get Shawn to the studio’. I said, ‘Shawn, we’ve got to put your voice on it’. He goes, ‘Ah, I can’t sing’. I said, ‘I promise ya, I’ll make you sing.’ So we went in, we knocked it out in about an hour’s time. I had to sing the backup going ‘sexy boy’ because we didn’t have girl singers on that particular track. That’s me, and I had to triplet it — three times, going, ‘sexy boy’.“
Chris Benoit Trends On Twitter After Comments From Jordynne Grace

Chris Benoit trended on Twitter last night after comments made by Jordynne Grace, who thinks he should be forgotten. The Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion was replying to a post about wrestlers discussing Benoit’s work while also separating the fact that he murdered his family back in 2007. She said that she couldn’t do that, and doesn’t think he’d be able to keep up with modern wrestlers anyway.
DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
Note On When Ruby Soho Attack on AEW Dynamite Was Filmed

The Jericho Appreciation Society attacked Ruby Soho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and a new report has details on when it was filmed. Fightful Select reports that the segment, which saw Tay Conti slam Soho’s arm in a car door as a message to Eddie Kingston, was recorded last week, and potentially before the Blood & Guts match took place.
Tony Khan On Possibility Of An AEW vs. WWE Supershow

Tony Khan has addressed the possibility of WWE and AEW working together for a future event following the success of AEW’s partnership with NJPW. Khan told The Ringer’s “The Masked Man Show, “I’m not sure that’s going to happen but I would be open to talking about that kind of thing,” adding, “It’s not crazy, but it’s a bold prediction, sir.” Check out some more highlights from the interview below (per Wrestling Inc.):
Marko Stunt Starting His Own Promotion In The Fall

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston (via Fightful), Marko Stunt revealed that he will be starting his own wrestling promotion this September near his hometown of Memphis. Stunt was let go from the AEW roster earlier this year. Here are highlights:. On starting his own promotion: “I’m actually, I...
Awesome Kong On Asking TNA For A Raise, How Much She Wanted To Earn

In an interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet (via Fightful), Awesome Kong spoke about asking for a raise during her time with TNA and how she wanted to make a tenth of what Kurt Angle did. Kong worked for TNA (now Impact Wrestling) from 2007 to 2010. She said:...
Miz & Mrs. Ratings & Viewership Drop This Week

– Showbuzz Daily also has the Monday night numbers for the July 4 edition for Miz & Mrs.. Monday’s episode drew an average audience of 483,000 viewers. The audience fell from last week’s Season 3 high viewership of 669,000 viewers. The latest episode drew the second-lowest audience for...
Booker T on Vince McMahon Remaining on WWE TV Amidst Scandal

– During this week’s Hall of Fame Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed Vince McMahon choosing to remain on TV amidst the the current investigation he’s under. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Booker T’s thoughts on Vince McMahon continuing to appear on WWE in the...
AEW News: Evil Uno Gives Update on Dark Order On Dynamite, Matt Hardy & Christian Cage Trade Barbs

– The Dark Order may be down a few members, but they’re not going anywhere as Evil Uno stated on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw the group come out to the ring with -1 at their side, and Uno told the fans that the group is forever and they’re here to stay. QT Marshall then came out and threatened -1, which led to Hangman Page coming down to lay the Nightmare Factor leader out:
UFC Star Jessica Eye Has A Desire To Be The Female Undertaker

Following her retirement at UFC 276 this past weekend, Jessica Eye’s comments drew some attention, especially to those in the pro wrestling community as she expressed a desire to be “the female undertaker” as revealed in a tweet by ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “Eye said she wants...
AAA Announces Match Involving Married Couple John Morrison And Taya Valkyrie

AAA announced on social media today, that the real-life married couple John Morrison and Taya Valkyrie will be getting in the ring again for a tag team match at the AAA Ring Rock StAAArs event this September. They will both be on opposite sides of a tag team with Taya teaming with Impact star Laredo Kid and Morission under the name of Johnny Caballero teaming with Christi Jaynes. Check out the official announcement below:
NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Change Hands at NXT Great American Bash

We have new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions following the opening match of NXT Great American Bash. Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez defeated Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne to win the titles. Perez got the pinfall with her Pop Rocks finisher to end Toxic Attraction’s stranglehold on the titles. You can see some clips from the match below.
