I would like to correct some miss information that has been put out there. In parentheses are quotes from our regional agreement (July 1, 1987). “ The agreement entered into pursuant to CHAPTER 71 OF General Laws of Massachusetts, as amended, between the towns Dighton and Rehoboth, hereinafter referred to as member towns, is hereby amended in its entirety to read as hereinafter set forth. In consideration of the mutual promises herein contained, it is HEREBY AGREED as follows” (1st page)

REHOBOTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO