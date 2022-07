This summer, Habonim Dror Camp Tavor in Three Rivers, Mich., has a new executive director in Shaker Heights resident Danya Shapiro. Following the five-year tenure of Amit Weitzer who recently stepped down, Shapiro’s first day on the job was April 4 and her first day at camp was June 6. But this isn’t her first foray into the Habonim Dror movement, she told the Cleveland Jewish News. Shapiro worked at other camps affiliated with the movement over the years and was the movement’s treasurer in New York. She then made aliyah and lived in Israel for four years. There, she worked with workshop groups and gap year programs from all Habonim Dror English-speaking countries.

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO