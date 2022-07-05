ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

DHL to add new depots and create over 4,000 jobs in UK expansion

By Julia Kollewe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XfQEN_0gVEg00J00
More than £190m will be spent on creating 10 new collection and delivery depots across the UK.

The logistics firm DHL is to expand in the UK in response to the growth in home deliveries, setting up new depots and enlarging others, which will create more than 4,000 jobs.

The German company said it would invest £482m across its UK e-commerce operation, DHL Parcel UK, following a 40% rise in volumes since the start of 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic led to a surge in online shopping.

More than £190m will be spent on creating 10 new collection and delivery depots across the UK, while 20 more existing sites will be expanded. This is set to create 3,500 jobs at the depots.

The locations of the new sites have been chosen to reduce the distance required to serve customers, enabling further rollout of electric vans and improving speed of service, the company said.

Nearly half of the overall investment will go towards building a new 25,000 sq metre hub in a Segro warehouse park south of Coventry airport, which will be able to handle more than 500,000 items a day and is expected to create more than 600 new jobs, including warehouse, driver, administration and management roles.

The hub will have a 48-door cross-dock facility so that products from a manufacturer are distributed directly to customers, with little or no storage required. The hub will also use high-speed equipment for automatic sorting of items of different sizes and weight.

DHL is spending £64m on upgrading its fleet, buying six fully electric trucks, 30 liquefied natural gas trucks and 18 electric tugs. Overall, parent company Deutsche Post DHL Group plans to spend €7bn (£6bn) on sustainable fuel and clean technologies by 2030.

Peter Fuller, the chief executive of DHL Parcel UK, said the expansion would put the business “at the forefront of sustainable and digital logistics” and help it take advantage of future market growth. “E-commerce is going to continue to shape the world around us.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

The UK is in the midst of a warehouse boom to support the growth of online shopping. Segro, the UK’s biggest warehouse and data centre operator, has been building huge sheds across the country.

Gerry Grimstone, the minister for investment, hailed the expansion as a success of the government’s levelling up agenda.

“With investment comes jobs and a boost to local economies, so I look forward to seeing the Midlands continue to flourish and promoting our commitment for a cleaner and greener future.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhl#Depots#Uk#German#Dhl Parcel
Daily Mail

No experience? No CV? You're hired! Hotels are so desperate to fill posts they're giving jobs to people who simply turn up to the interview

Top hotel chains are hiring workers without experience or even a resume as executives admit years of underpaying staff have come back to bite, leaving them unable to meet post-pandemic travel demand. Thousands of workers left the hospitality industry when international travel shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many chose...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Guardian

Taliban excavates founding leader’s car, buried to escape US troops

The Taliban have dug up a white Toyota used by their founding leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, to escape into hiding in southern Afghanistan after the US invasion. Senior officials have called for the vehicle to be put on display at the national museum in Kabul. It already houses the cars and coaches of former kings and prime ministers, including one with bulletproof glass fragmented by an assassination attempt.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Rex Harris obituary

My friend and colleague Rex Harris, who has died aged 82, was known for his research on permanent magnetic materials, being among the first to recognise the value of hydrogen in materials processing. He was an activist scientist concerned to reduce global heating. Born near Newport, Monmouthshire, he was the...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

347K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy