ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Critics told ‘lives at stake’ over Belgium-Iran prisoner swap treaty

By Daniel Boffeyin Brussels
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9mun_0gVEfwi300
Vincent Van Quickenborne: ‘I weigh my words: there are human lives at stake.’

Belgian politicians who support a treaty that would permit the swap of an Iranian diplomat jailed in Belgium for Belgians held prisoner in Tehran have told the treaty’s opponents that “lives are at stake”.

MPs were told during a debate on Tuesday that there were serious risks to Belgians being kept in Iran if they voted against ratifying the treaty, which is set to be a first of its kind among European countries.

Vincent Van Quickenborne, Belgium’s justice minister, told parliament that one unnamed Belgian had been “illegally” held on espionage charges for four months and that the risks were grave for him and others unless a deal could be cut with Tehran.

He said: “If the bill is not fully approved, the threat to our Belgian interests and certain Belgian citizens will increase … I weigh my words: there are human lives at stake. These are not my words but those of the security services.”

The treaty provisionally signed with Iran in March would allow Belgium and Iran to exchange jailed nationals. The key Tehran interest is in securing a swap for Assadollah Assadi, 50, who was sentenced to 20 years in jail last year for masterminding a failed bomb attack at a rally outside Paris attended by five British MPs.

Assadi, 49, was attached to the Iranian mission in Vienna when he supplied explosives for the intended atrocity at an Iranian opposition rally in France in 2018. The Conservative MPs Bob Blackman, Matthew Offord, Theresa Villiers and Sir David Amess had attended along with Labour’s Roger Godsiff. Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was also at the rally.

Van Quickenborne did not name the individual taken by Tehran in February but he was named in Belgian media as Olivier Vandecasteele, 44, a former aid worker, who is said to have been held in isolation since he was arrested.

The treaty in front of parliament for ratification has been criticised at home and abroad for undermining the rule of law in Belgium.

Randy Weber, a Republican congressman in Texas, tweeted that he was “shocked to find out that the Belgian government has cut a deal with the world’s leading state-sponsor of terrorism and plans to send Iranian terrorists back to Iran to plot more terroristic acts”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Taliban excavates founding leader’s car, buried to escape US troops

The Taliban have dug up a white Toyota used by their founding leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar, to escape into hiding in southern Afghanistan after the US invasion. Senior officials have called for the vehicle to be put on display at the national museum in Kabul. It already houses the cars and coaches of former kings and prime ministers, including one with bulletproof glass fragmented by an assassination attempt.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Theresa Villiers
Person
Bob Blackman
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Randy Weber
NBC News

The U.S. is welcoming Finland and Sweden to NATO. That’s a mistake.

When NATO alliance members meet in Madrid this week, one of the featured agenda items is Finland and Sweden’s request to officially join the alliance. The NATO leadership has welcomed their ascension, with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying the two countries’ “membership in NATO would increase our shared security.” Though member state Turkey originally signaled it objected to the idea, it lifted its opposition after a breakthrough on Tuesday that clears the way for the Nordic states.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treaty#Espionage#Iranian#Belgians#European#British#Conservative
Daily Beast

You’ll Never Guess the Lie Putin Has Come Up With Now

Russia’s flagship economic event, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF, which ended over the weekend), served as another reflection of the country’s shifting place in the world. After Russia invaded Ukraine and was largely shunned by the international community, Western investors who had turned up at the event dubbed “the Russian Davos” in droves during previous years were conspicuously absent. Likewise, there would be no foreign moderator. This year’s SPIEF was moderated by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the controversial media outlet RT (formerly known as Russia Today).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Guardian

The Guardian

347K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy