Maryland State

Rainy pattern across Maryland for remainder of week

By Meteorologist Jasmine Lomax
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is in an unsettled pattern with the daily chance of rain and storms. Tuesday will be a warm and muggy day with highs in the low 90s, but it is also a Weather Alert day due to the chance...

foxbaltimore.com

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Muggy With Storms Likely Later On

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a soaking rain early this morning, we are drying out across the state. A few showers and a stray thunderstorm are possible this afternoon, but any activity should be pretty isolated. Temperatures are running about 10° cooler than yesterday. After a high of 93° on Wednesday in Baltimore, we’re headed for the low 80s this afternoon. It’s still very humid, though, and we won’t see relief in that department until the weekend. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. Wet weather will be off and on from the second half of our Friday into the first half of our Saturday.  Isolated heavy rain is possible, but severe weather will likely not be a factor. Sunday and Monday are still the bright spots of the seven-day forecast.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTGS

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit a city in Maryland. According to the National Weather Service, winds hit a top speed of 90 miles per hour and was on the ground for one mile in Bowie on Tuesday. The path of damage was 125 yards wide.
BOWIE, MD
NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

Storm damage: 2 Tornados reported in Maryland

BOWIE, Md. — Downed trees and damaged homes are just some of the things first responders are dealing with after a reported tornado was confirmed in Bowie, Maryland Tuesday evening. A second tornado was later confirmed in the Shady Side area of Anne Arundel County. Damages:. A spokesperson from...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

‘Train out of nowhere:’ Damages reported as storms roll through DC region

A dry Fourth of July was followed by a stormy Tuesday afternoon in the D.C. area. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in several Maryland counties. The weather service will be investigating possible tornadic activity in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. There is visual evidence showing tell-tale...
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Show Me Maryland

Learn where Jess has traveled and how you could win an identical trip. For more information go to www.audacy.com/mix1065baltimore/Showmemarylandmix.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Where to Pick Your Own Peaches in Maryland and Virginia

Peach-picking season is upon us—it typically runs from July to September— and we’ve gathered all the area places where you can spend a day harvesting the fuzzy fruit. Weather and picking patterns can impact whether an orchard is open for pick-your-own days, so make sure you check a farm’s website for the most up-to-date information.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Park in West Virginia building 'epic' pool

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTOV) — A park in West Virginia is getting ready to make a big splash next season with what officials are calling a destination pool. This is going to be an epic build for Marshall County and what we are going to build here at Grand Vue Park," said Craig White, who is the general manager at Grand View Park.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WJLA

Trucker convoys block traffic along DC area highways

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Police monitored D.C. highways Monday morning after two separate truck convoys blocked traffic along I-270 and I-95. Maryland State Police say they responded to two traffic incidents around 8:15 a.m. on the Fourth of July. One group of truckers blocked I-270 just before I-370. Another group blocked southbound I-95 just south of route 198. No arrests were made.
Daily Voice

Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

New Maryland crab regulations are in place to maintain crab abundance in the bay

MARYLAND – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced limits on the number of crabs that can be harvested this season in the Chesapeake Bay. Some of those regulations are on the male crabs for commercial fisheries on how many bushels they can catch. Limits just began in July so I spoke with one local fishery and they tell me though the regulations haven’t impacted them yet they aren’t happy.
MARYLAND STATE
clayconews.com

Fatal Vehicle versus Pedestrian Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

BOWIE, MD (July 6, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a AAA worker late last night in Prince George’s County. The deceased is identified as Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Okozi deceased on the scene.
BOWIE, MD
wcbm.com

Maryland’s GAS TAX now $0.43 per gallon

According to WJZ-13 news in Baltimore, the state gas tax in Maryland will increase by $0.07 beginning on Friday. This increase will bring the total state gas tax from $0.36 per gallon to $0.43 per gallon. Prior to the increase, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan issued a statement calling on elected...

