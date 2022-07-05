Rainy pattern across Maryland for remainder of week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a soaking rain early this morning, we are drying out across the state. A few showers and a stray thunderstorm are possible this afternoon, but any activity should be pretty isolated. Temperatures are running about 10° cooler than yesterday. After a high of 93° on Wednesday in Baltimore, we’re headed for the low 80s this afternoon. It’s still very humid, though, and we won’t see relief in that department until the weekend. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s. Wet weather will be off and on from the second half of our Friday into the first half of our Saturday. Isolated heavy rain is possible, but severe weather will likely not be a factor. Sunday and Monday are still the bright spots of the seven-day forecast.

