Anne Arundel County, MD

WEATHER ALERT | Tornado Warning issued for parts of Anne Arundel County

By Meteorologist Jasmine Lomax
foxbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated July 5, 1:40 p.m.) Maryland is preparing for the next round of storms arriving this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the state is under a slight risk, threat...

foxbaltimore.com

CBS Baltimore

National Weather Service Confirms EF-1 Tornado Hit Bowie, Second Tornado In Anne Arundel County

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bowie on Tuesday evening, with winds reaching up to 90 mph. Officials said the tornado passed through the Somerset subdivision in Bowie around 5:30 p.m. and lasted for three minutes, causing “extensive tree damage,” including one tree that fell on top of a house on Sinclair Lane. Based on video evidence and eyewitness reports, the National Weather Service also confirmed a tornado touched down in an open field near Harwood in Anne Arundel County. Neighbors in Bowie are still in shock after a fast-moving and furious storm literally...
BOWIE, MD
WTOP

‘Train out of nowhere:’ Damages reported as storms roll through DC region

A dry Fourth of July was followed by a stormy Tuesday afternoon in the D.C. area. The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings in several Maryland counties. The weather service will be investigating possible tornadic activity in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties. There is visual evidence showing tell-tale...
BOWIE, MD
NBC Washington

Apparent Tornadoes Cause Significant Damage in Maryland

Two tornadoes appear to have touched down in Maryland Tuesday evening as storms with heavy rainfall moved through the D.C. region. Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said weather officials confirmed a tornado in Shady Side, Maryland, a small community on the coast in Anne Arundel County. Earlier, about 5:45 p.m.,...
BOWIE, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Severe storms possible in Baltimore area on Tuesday afternoon, evening

BALTIMORE, MD—After a beautiful Fourth of July, severe storms are possible in the Baltimore area on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says that a complex system moving in from the northwest may potentially bring scattered instances of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon and into Tuesday evening. The main hazards will potentially be damaging winds, large hail, and isolated … Continue reading "Severe storms possible in Baltimore area on Tuesday afternoon, evening" The post Severe storms possible in Baltimore area on Tuesday afternoon, evening appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unsettled and humid before the weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 6 a.m. July 7 — Unsettled, warm, and muggy through the end of the week. Thursday is another warm and humid day with mostly cloudy skies and a stray shower or thunderstorm. The extra clouds keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Friday is...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Tornado touches down in Bowie, pummeling power lines and trees

BOWIE, Md. - A tornado warning was issued in Prince George's County Tuesday evening, urging residents and others in the Bowie, Glenn Dale, and Mitchellville areas to seek shelter. According to several locals and the National Weather Service, the tornado was observed on the ground near Bowie just after 5:30...
BOWIE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

JFX camera captures blazing speed before issuing fines next week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says that one of the new speed cameras along the Jones Falls Expressway captured one driver going 135 miles per hour on the southbound side of the road. That speed was recorded by the camera on April 23 at about...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Heavy Rain
Daily Voice

Tornados Wreck Greater Baltimore

Greater Baltimore was left cleaning up Wednesday, July 6 after a tornado and severe storms that swept through the area. Evidence of two twisters was apparent in Bowie and Shady Side, one with winds up to 80 mph, NBC Washington reports. Neighbors reported seeing trees rocking, a trampoline flying and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Poorly patched hole closes portion of North Wolfe Street in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A portion of North Wolfe Street between North Avenue and East Lafayette Avenue has been closed because of a poorly patched hole that was dug by utility workers, Baltimore's Department of Transportation said. Originally the department thought the problem could be a sinkhole, calling for more...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

AAA Worker Killed While Helping Stranded Driver In Prince George’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 69-year-old AAA worker died Tuesday night after he was hit by a Jeep in Prince George’s County while offering roadside assistance to a stranded driver. Paramedics pronounced the worker, Anthony Okozi of Upper Marlboro, dead at the scene, troopers said. No other injuries were reported. The deadly crash happened about 11:15 p.m. along westbound Route 50 near Collington Road in Bowie, Maryland State Police said Wednesday morning. Troopers said the AAA worker was parked behind a van straddling the left lane and left shoulder of Route 50 with its emergency lights on when the crash occurred. The worker, who wore...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in fiery crash on Interstate 70 ramp near Ellicott City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed early Wednesday when the car he was driving crashed into a pole on a highway ramp near Ellicott City, Howard County police said. Around 4:45 a.m., the man was driving a 2022 Nissan Rouge north on Route 29 toward the Interstate 70 east ramp when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the pole. The crash caused the car catch fire. The driver, who has not been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in fiery crash on I-70 on-ramp in Howard County

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Ellicott City in which a man died. County police said an SUV was traveling on the ramp from U.S. Route 29 north to eastbound Interstate 70 around 4:42 a.m. Wednesday when it struck a sign pole. Police...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

63-Year-Old Woman Killed In Boating Hit-And-Run On Magothy River, Police Searching For Boat Driver

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is dead after a boat struck another vessel on the Magothy River and kept going on Sunday, according to authorities. Laura Slattery, 63, of Pasadena died of her injuries. An adult male who was also a passenger on the boat was also injured during the collision. His condition is currently unknown at this time. Maryland Natural Resources officers are looking for the operator of a boat who struck the vessel, authorities say. The collision occurred around 10 p.m., police said. The operator was navigating a 25-foot-long “white center console vessel,” according to authorities. That person fled the area and was last seen entering Deep Creek in Cape St Claire, Maryland, police said. Anyone with information about the boat collision or the operator of the boat that fled the area should call 410-260-8888.  
PASADENA, MD

