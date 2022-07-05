FROM THE PUBLISHER | Lon Kruger, Hall of Famer

The wire service stories about this year’s inductees to the College Basketball Hall of Fame focused mostly on Roy Williams. Which is fine, I suppose. They gave a paragraph to Lon Kruger, noting appropriately that his coaching career involved taking two schools to the Final Four, and five schools to the NCAA Tournament.

That’s all well and good, and it’s worth saluting. I suppose if you have to reduce a guy’s career to a paragraph, that’s a pretty good one.

But the tribute goes deeper than that for people like me. That’s because the story starts as early as I can remember. He was Lonnie Kruger, the starting point guard as a sophomore, when I was in kindergarten and we moved to a house three blocks from Ahearn Fieldhouse. Dad and I walked to all the games, and, well, it seemed like we always won.

Lonnie wasn’t flashy, but he was good. So good that he earned the Big 8 Player of the Year award twice, both as a junior and senior, and, more importantly, the ‘Cats won the league title in 1972 and 1973. Name me another player here who can say that.

Things just sort of took off from there. Next came Chuckie Williams and then Mike Evans and Tyrone Adams and Curtis Redding and Rolando Blackman. It was an unbroken string – a period that, for me and for people my age, defined K-State. When I think of K-State – athletically, academically, culturally – that’s my touchstone. Those guys, those teams…they won by playing the right way, playing together, playing hard and unselfishly and extremely well. It’s really about Jack Hartman and Lon Kruger.

Of course, as I got older, I realized that those roots ran much deeper, back at least to Jack Gardner and Tex Winter’s teams. It later extended later, too, with Jacob Pullen and Barry Brown and Dean Wade, and (it seems to me) Ayoka Lee. And since 1988, the embodiment of it became Bill Snyder. That’s another story.

Lonnie Kruger went off to try to make it in three different pro sports – he was that kind of athlete – and then got into coaching. It seemed almost inevitable when he came in to replace Hartman, who was retiring, and then immediately starting winning. His team in ‘88 – with Mitch Richmond and Steve Henson – is, in my view, a contender for the best of all-time here.

Then he left, drawn away by other challenges. That departure sent the program into a tailspin for two decades, during which time K-State became a football school, driven by the same values. Hartman, Kruger, Snyder. Very similar in a lot of ways.

But in retrospect, I’ve come to accept his departure as the thing he had to do, for reasons only he can explain. I’ve asked him a few times, and he’s always said the same thing. His subsequent behavior was consistent – he just needed a new challenge every few years.

The one thing that also never wavered was the other thing he always said: “I’m a K-Stater.” Wherever he went, he was still pulling for the ‘Cats. He still came back to town every summer for a few beers at Kites with his old-school pals. In that sense, he was just like, say, an engineer or an accountant whose career took him to Florida and Illinois and Atlanta and Oklahoma. He’s still really purple deep inside.

One of my favorite moments came when Wade and Brown cut down the nets at Bramlage after winning a conference title. Lon Kruger, the opposing coach that night, stood quietly courtside, applauding. You had to wonder if he could see his own shadow out there.

That spot in the Hall of Fame, for those of us around here long enough, is about much, much more than a paragraph. It’s about a K-State life.