Sacramento police name victim in deadly downtown shooting

NORTH SAN JUAN (CBS13) — A Texas man has died after a crash in Nevada County early Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 4:30 a.m., officers responded near Tyler Foote and Oak Tree roads in the North San Juan area to investigate a reported crash. At the scene, officers found that Cal Fire and North San Juan Fire personnel were trying to extricate two people who were in an SUV that had crashed into a tree. It appears that the SUV was heading west on Tyler Foote Road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. Two people and a dog were in the SUV when it crashed. Officers say the passenger, a 39-year-old man from Liberty, Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 42-year-old Redwood City woman, suffered major injuries in the crash and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

NORTH SAN JUAN, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO