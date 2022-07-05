ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento police name victim in deadly downtown shooting

By KTVU staff
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento police have identified a victim in a deadly downtown shooting Monday. The person who died was identified by the coroner’s office as Gregory Grimes, police said. Four others were wounded in the shooting. Grimes was a 31-year-old former football star...

www.ktvu.com

Related
FOX40

UC Davis police officer dies of heart attack while on duty

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the University of California Davis Police Department lost Officer Walter Broussard to complications from a heart attack that happened while on duty. According to a Facebook post from the UC Davis Police Department, Broussard served as a UCDPD officer for over 24 years,...
DAVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Stockton Shooting That Left Man, 50, Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 59-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the Stockton shooting that left another man dead last week. Stockton police said, back on the morning of July 1, officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive to investigate reports of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 50-year-old man with a gunshot wound. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Detectives later identified Jing Zhi Chen as a suspect in the killing. He was arrested on Tuesday, police said, and has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Chen is facing a charge of murder, but detectives have yet to detail a motive behind the shooting.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grimes, CA
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Resident shot at after confronting catalytic converter thieves in El Sobrante, suspects flee

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. - An El Sobrante resident who witnessed a catalytic convertor theft in progress was shot at by the thieves, Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department says. The incident happened Thursday at around 9:40 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to the call of a shooting at the 100 block of Renee Court near May Raod. The sheriff's department said the resident confronted two subjects stealing the valuable part from a vehicle. One of the suspects fired a shot at the resident, who was not struck.
EL SOBRANTE, CA
FOX40

Railroad bridge catches on fire in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A railroad bridge in Stockton caught fire on Thursday, affecting traffic in the area.  The fire occurred near Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue around 4:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to avoid the area. Stockton Police said officers went to help with traffic control at Industrial Drive and McKinley Avenue. While officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Teen still missing days after crash in Lake Solano County Park

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A teenager remains missing after crashing a truck into Lake Solano County Park, early Sunday morning. According to a Solano County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, deputies responded to a call near the east end of Lake Solano County Park and Putah Creek Road on Sunday. When deputies arrived just after midnight, […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Boise State University#Violent Crime#Inderkum High School#Kcra3
Fox40

Two cars shot at in Stockton in separate overnight incidents

STOCKTON, Clif. (KTXL) — Two cars with people inside of them were shot at in two separate incidents overnight the Stockton Police Department said. A woman and two children were driving down West Martin LutherKing Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the police department.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

3 men missing at Brannan Island identified

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As the search continues for three missing men at Brannan Island, one of their friends says he’s frustrated and feels there’s no sense of urgency in finding them. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call of a possible drowning...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

West Sacramento firefighters rescue driver from crashed car

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department used the “jaws of life” to rescue a trapped driver after a crash on Highway 50. Firefighters responded to a two-car crash on westbound Highway 50, west of Jefferson Boulevard, before 12 p.m. Tuesday. The crash involved three people.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

One killed in July 4th Folsom Blvd. crash

Authorities are continuing to investigate a fatal vehicle accident that occurred on Folsom Boulevard on the July 4th holiday that resulted in the death of one adult female. At approximately 8:30 p.m., units were dispatched to the area of Folsom Boulevard where it intersects with US50 for a was reported as a serious vehicle collision.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Rancho Cordova; Suspect Still Sought

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Authorities are still looking for the driver after a deadly hit-and-run in Rancho Cordova earlier this week. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says, just before 2 a.m. Monday, Rancho Cordova police officers responded to the Sunrise Boulevard westbound on-ramp to Highway 50 after a person was struck by a vehicle. At the scene, officers found a woman in the crosswalk who had major injuries. She was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics. Investigators have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no information about the possible driver who struck the woman has been released. The name of the woman killed has also not yet been released by authorities.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Texas Man, 39, Killed In SUV Crash Near North San Juan

NORTH SAN JUAN (CBS13) — A Texas man has died after a crash in Nevada County early Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 4:30 a.m., officers responded near Tyler Foote and Oak Tree roads in the North San Juan area to investigate a reported crash. At the scene, officers found that Cal Fire and North San Juan Fire personnel were trying to extricate two people who were in an SUV that had crashed into a tree. It appears that the SUV was heading west on Tyler Foote Road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the roadway and crashed. Two people and a dog were in the SUV when it crashed. Officers say the passenger, a 39-year-old man from Liberty, Texas, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, a 42-year-old Redwood City woman, suffered major injuries in the crash and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln man sentenced to 13-plus years for attacking elder victim while on probation

Anthony Pintarelli, 25, was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation by Judge Gini on July 7. While on probation on Dec. 3, 2020, Pintarelli assaulted an elderly man and took the victim’s personal items when he attempted to call 9-1-1 to report Pintarelli’s reckless driving, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.
LINCOLN, CA
Fox40

Modesto woman killed in July 4 crash

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Modesto woman was killed when her car drove off the road on State Route 99, down an embankment and collided with a tree, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the 25-year-old was headed north near...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

