GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – Two women have been arrested after allegations of elder abuse and cruelty to animals. According to the Grovetown Police Department, investigators found Rebecca Turner, who is disabled and bound to a wheelchair, with cuts, scrapes, and arks on her body, which they say appears to have been caused by animals in […]

GROVETOWN, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO