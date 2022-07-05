ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

2022 Pillars of the City of Austin named during Freedom Fest

myaustinminnesota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Pillars of the City of Austin were named at Bandshell Park Monday evening as part of Freedom Fest activities for the 4th of July. The Pillars of the City flood wall recognition project was established in 2015 with the goal to utilize the flood wall pillars on North Main...

www.myaustinminnesota.com

Community Impact Austin

Cap City Comedy Club to hold first show at new Northwest Austin location July 7

Cap City Comedy Club's new location is at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin, in the Domain. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Cap City Comedy Club is set to open July 7 at The Domain, and a show will be held the same night at 8 p.m. The special event with stand-up comedian J.R. De Guzman, winner of Stand-up NBC in 2016 and named "New Face" at Just for Laughs in 2017, will be the first at this location. The club is near the Kendra Scott store. Garage and street parking is free. Tickets are available online or at the box office one hour before the show. June shows were moved off-site because of opening delays. Cap City Comedy Club is located at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace, Bldg. B, Unit 100, Austin. 512-467-2333. www.capcitycomedy.com.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Multiple Texas colleges and universities received bomb threats Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Colleges and universities across Texas have received bomb threats Thursday afternoon. The Dallas College Richland campus announced on Twitter Thursday at 2:41 p.m. that there was an emergency evacuation due to a bomb threat. At 3:03 p.m., the school said that the emergency was over and the campus was all clear. At 2:50 p.m. Thursday, the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth issued a red alert for the RES building and announced about an hour later that the emergency situation was over.Weatherford College told CBS 11 that at about 2 p.m. Thursday there was...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Kaitlin Armstrong's passion for yoga gave her away while on the run in Costa Rica, new update reveals

The murder suspect of rising star biker Moriah Wilson is now behind bars in the Travis County Jail. On Thursday, law enforcement officials recounted the details leading up to the arrest of Kaitlin Armstrong, an Austin yoga instructor. Armstrong was on the run for 43 days after investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the alleged murder of Wilson. The murder is believed to be a crime of passion due to a love triangle situation with Armstrong's ex-boyfriend, who was with Wilson the day she was killed. Since being on the run, Armstrong fled the country to Costa Rica, where she...
AUSTIN, TX
