Phoenix, AZ

Man dead following shooting in east Phoenix, police say

By Kenneth Wong
fox10phoenix.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left a man dead in east Phoenix. The shooting reportedly happened...

www.fox10phoenix.com

AZFamily

Police make arrest following deadly head-on crash in El Mirage

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An arrest has been made following a head-on crash in El Mirage Wednesday evening that left an 11-year-old girl dead and three others hurt. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. on El Mirage Road, just north of Olive Avenue. El Mirage police arrested 28-year-old...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
12 News

Man dies from injuries following shooting in Central Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Central Phoenix early Tuesday morning. After officers arrived on the scene around 3:15 a.m. near 42nd Street and McDowell Road, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said. The victim was later...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

No shooting happened in area of north Phoenix mall, police say

PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a shooting did not happen in the area of a north Phoenix mall on July 6, after the department received multiple calls about a shooting in the area. According to a statement, officials say multiple officers responded and spoke to witnesses...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot and killed at Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who was found shot at an east Phoenix apartment complex early Tuesday morning has died from his injuries. Police responded to the apartment building in the area of 42nd Street and McDowell Road just after 3 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital but died a short time later.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of accidentally shooting woman in car near Arizona Mills

TEMPE, Ariz. - A man faces a murder charge after police say he accidentally shot and killed a woman in a car near Arizona Mills in Tempe on July 2. Porfirio Castro, 24, was "extremely intoxicated" in the backseat of a car when he picked up a handgun from the floor in front of him, according to court documents.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Firefighters battle massive fire in downtown Phoenix

PHENIX, Va. — Phoenix firefighters were able to quickly contain a massive structure fire in downtown Phoenix and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire broke out Thursday afternoon near 5th Avenue and Monroe Street. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family members of teen boy shot by Glendale police heartbroken

Phoenix mayor rips governor over vetoing bill on tax funding transportation. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego sharply criticized Gov. Doug Ducey for vetoing a bill that would create a special election to let people vote on a tax that funds transportation. Desert Ridge Marketplace placed on lockdown after loud bang heard...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Firefighters battle large fire at abandoned building in downtown Phoenix

Vigil held for 11-year-old girl killed in head-on crash in El Mirage. Family and friends gathered at Life Spring Church on Thursday night to hold a vigil for Arianna Gannon and pray for her two sisters and another church member. Gov. Ducey expands school voucher system with bill signing. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Body recovered from Phoenix canal was homicide victim; no ID

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities were trying to identify a woman whose body was recovered from a Phoenix canal and police said it's a homicide case. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. Tuesday. But when crews reached the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Desert Ridge Marketplace put on lockdown due to loud bang heard during teen fight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scary moments for shoppers at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix when it was put on lockdown because of fears of a possible shooting on Wednesday. Police said several people called 911 saying there was a shooting around 6 p.m. at the mall near Tatum Boulevard and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway. Police said when they got there, they learned it wasn’t a shooting at all.
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

Severe Crash Requiring Extrication, Children Involved | Phoenix

07.03.2022 | 1:10 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a serious vehicle collision requiring extrication at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 1:10 AM Sunday morning. Crews arrived to find a 2 vehicle collision with one victim ejected, 3 victims trapped and 3 other involved patients (1 adult male, 2 pediatrics). Crews received initial reports of a car into a gas pump catching fire. The first arriving engine company was able to confirm to dispatch that there was no active fire. Additional resources were requested to respond to the scene to assist with triage and extensive extrication. The ejected patient, a Female in her 30s, was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. Fire crews transported a 21 year old male, a female in her 30s and a patient of unknown age/sex in critical condition a short time later. According to police, an adult male of unknown age and 2 toddlers were evaluated by Phoenix Fire crews on scene but did not require hospitalization. Upon further investigation Phoenix Police have determine that the collision occurred as a result of a vehicle travelling north on 7th Avenue, running a red light at Bethany Home Road and striking a vehicle travelling westbound. Both vehicles landed in a gas station parking lot, one landing dangerously close to a gas pump. The investigation is ongoing. No word on if impairment is involved. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ

