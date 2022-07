Lake Charles Police have arrested three suspects in connection to the April double homicide that occurred at an apartment complex in the 500 block of West LaGrange Street. At about 12:45 a.m. on April 29, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West Lagrange Street in reference to gunfire in the area. Upon their arrival, officers discovered two deceased men with multiple gunshot wounds inside of an apartment. The two victims were identified as Able Garcia Jr., 32, and Pedro Oswaldo Duarte Rangel, 36, both of Houston.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO