ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Asa Butterfield and Peter Strickland on Guilt, Catharsis, and Secret Orgies

By Caitlin Lent
interviewmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeter Strickland’s Flux Gourmet explores food as a source of pleasure, pain, and lust. The film follows an unnamed sound-making collective who take up residence at the Sonic Catering Institute, a conservatory devoted to the alimentary arts, where they fight, fuck, and cook. In the weeks leading up to their final...

www.interviewmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Barbie': Emma Mackey Shares Details From Cast Sleepover

While we’re in the heart of the 2022 summer movie season, it’s never too early to look forward to the most anticipated films of next summer. Arguably the most intriguing film is Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The film, set to release in July 2023, has recently taken the internet by storm with the first official photos of Barbie and Ken being released. That in itself has spawned a bunch of hilarious memes. Now in an interview with Empire Magazine another one of the film's stars, Emma Mackey, has revealed that the cast took part in a sleepover before filming began this summer.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Star Trek,' 'Beavis,' 'Ghosts,' 'Teen Wolf' talent confirmed for Comic-Con

July 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ and CBS announced Comic-Con plans on Friday. Their presentations and activations include Beavis and Butt-Head, Ghosts, Teen Wolf, Star Trek and more shows. Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Beavis and Butt-Head, Evil, Rugrats, Spongebob, Teen Wolf: The Movie,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Butterfield
Person
Gwendoline Christie
interviewmagazine.com

Cooper Raiff and Hovvdy Want to Make You Feel Good

Cha Cha Real Smooth was the darling of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, owing to a charismatic performance by Cooper Raiff, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in the film. Raiff also directed and starred in the nanobudget 2020 production Shithouse, a tender coming-of-age dramedy about a lonely college freshman who forges an unlikely relationship with his RA after they meet at a frat party. Cha Cha Real Smooth, which follows Andrew (played by Raiff), a lost college graduate with an uncertain future, feels like a logical progressions in Raiff’s still-fledgling oeuvre. Andrew returns to his hometown after college, where he (cupid) shuffles into a job as a party MC and befriends Domino (Dakota Johnson), a young single mother, and her daughter. When crafting the soundtrack for the film, Raiff turned to genre-bending indie duo HOVVDY (made up of Will Taylor and Charlie Martin), whose dreamy, lo-fi song Tools graces one of the film’s climactic final scenes. The band’s atmospheric synth and ethereal vocals echo feelings of youthful alienation and the search for connection that define Raiff’s work. The director and musical duo are also all Texas natives—something that’s easy to discern from the Texas high school gear that Raiff wears in both films, and from the syrupy southern drawl in Hovvdy’s vocals. Here, the trio called in from three different corners of the country to talk Tex-Mex, true love, and True Love. —CAITLIN LENT.
MOVIES
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Brings Her Dominatrix Style To Paris Couture Week

When Julia Fox isn’t cutting up Hanes tank tops and jeans to make her own, unique looks, she’s been known to pull pieces from up-and-coming designers—some who are even still students—in order to give more unknown names a bit of a bump of recognition. As the actress hits couture week, she’s been expertly balancing looks from more of those underground names with pieces from the mainstream designers showing collections. A beautiful, caped Iris Van Herpen gown was followed by a cropped jacket and low-slung skirt from Institut Français de la Mode student, Nicolas Pham. And when it came time to sit front row at the Alexandre Vauthier show on Tuesday, Fox didn’t miss a beat, stepping out in one of the designer’s most iconic pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World Unveils Opening Theme in Promo Video

Recently coming out with its premiere last Wednesday is Harem in the Labyrinth of Another World and in a promotional video, they released the opening theme song of the show, Oath, which sets the tone everytime the series comes out with a new episode. Harem in the Labyrinth of Another...
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orgy#Deeper And Deeper#Film Star#Flux Gourmet#British#Netflix S Sex Education
The Independent

Olivia Rodrigo review, Eventim Apollo: A transportive Noughties pop-punk dream made real

Is this what prom looks like? On the first London date of Olivia Rodrigo’s sold-out tour, British audiences are invited to partake in the all-American tradition. There are bleachers on stage. Silver streamers cascade down the walls. A disco ball hangs from the ceiling. It’s an appropriately adorned set for an artist who has made “edgy prom queen” her image. Tonight, Rodrigo makes her transportive Noughties pop-punk dream real.It is astonishing that Rodrigo can lay claim to such a recognisable image – if only due to the sheer briefness of her career. In just 12 months, the 19-year-old has broken...
MUSIC
Collider

10 Greatest Creatures in Guillermo del Toro Movies

When it comes to imagination and creativity in film, one of the most important names in the conversation is Mexican director Guillermo del Toro. His excitement from bringing immersive worlds to his audiences is nothing short of infectious, and has led to some of the most memorable theater-going experiences in the last few decades.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons Trailer Explores the Brand's Connection to Jeffrey Epstein

Hulu explores the dark side of the popular lingerie brand in the new trailer for upcoming docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons. Directed by Matt Tyrnauer, Angels and Demons investigates the history of Victoria's Secret and its longtime CEO, billionaire Les Wexner. The trailer takes a look at Wexner and the brand's connections to Jeffrey Epstein and attempts to uncover the truth behind the rise and fall of the legendary brand.
TV & VIDEOS
papermag.com

BLACKPINK Is Coming Back This Summer

When one door closes in the K-Pop world, another one seems to open. Just after BTS announced they’d be taking time to explore their solo projects, BLACKPINK came back from their 2-year break to announce that they’d be making a comeback in August. The new album will be...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Dark Side of Victoria’s Secret Exposed in Trailer for New 'Angels and Demons' Doc

Following the documentary chronicling the rise and fall of Abercrombie & Fitch, Victoria’s Secret is the latest ‘90s brand to see its dark side exposed on screen. And in the first trailer for Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons, audiences get a preview of the shocking story of the lingerie company’s rise and fall – and its unexpected connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
BUSINESS
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Tessa Thompson At ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ London Gala

Tessa Thompson who plays “Valkyrie” in the upcoming film, Thor: Love And Thunder was on the carpet in London looking like a million bucks! She wore a shimmery gold gown with high slit for the affair and she definitely was turning heads! Those goddess braids accented her strapless gown with choker and thigh high boots! Yes hunty, and also Tessa was also named, “The Best Dressed” Actress right now, congratulations to her and her glam squad! More pictures inside and the designer gown she was wearing…
BEAUTY & FASHION
tatler.com

Film about ‘mafia’s involvement’ in JFK’s assassination is currently in the works

On 22 November 1963, the news that President John F. Kennedy had been shot in Texas left America in a state of national shock. The decades that followed would bring a plethora of conspiracy theories in relation to the assassination, from rumours that the American government organised the shooting, to theories that anti-Fidel Castro Cuban groups were incited to kill the president (following the failed Bay of Pigs Invasion in 1961).
U.S. POLITICS
Louder

Metallica slapped down a gatekeeping fan over a snarky comment about their music being in Stranger Things

Metallica have hit back at a fan on their TikTok account for trying to gatekeep their music after its use in Stranger Things. The band's hallmark 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets was played in the season four grand finale of the the global sci-fi/horror hit series. In a pivotal scene, the show's loveable metalhead and Dungeons and Dragons Hellfire club leader Eddie Munson shreds the song on guitar to save his friends from the creatures of the Upside Down.
MUSIC
Hypebae

WTF Is A Singles Tribe?

The pandemic changed the way people interact in all aspects of life — especially in regards to sex and dating. It seems to have sorted people into one of two categories: becoming obsessed with finding forever love or choosing to be consciously single. We also can’t forget the overall lack of sex our society is having. So much so, that experts believe we’re in a sex recession. If your M.O. is shifting too, it might be time to consider creating your very own singles tribe.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy