Asa Butterfield and Peter Strickland on Guilt, Catharsis, and Secret Orgies

Cha Cha Real Smooth was the darling of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, owing to a charismatic performance by Cooper Raiff, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in the film. Raiff also directed and starred in the nanobudget 2020 production Shithouse, a tender coming-of-age dramedy about a lonely college freshman who forges an unlikely relationship with his RA after they meet at a frat party. Cha Cha Real Smooth, which follows Andrew (played by Raiff), a lost college graduate with an uncertain future, feels like a logical progressions in Raiff’s still-fledgling oeuvre. Andrew returns to his hometown after college, where he (cupid) shuffles into a job as a party MC and befriends Domino (Dakota Johnson), a young single mother, and her daughter. When crafting the soundtrack for the film, Raiff turned to genre-bending indie duo HOVVDY (made up of Will Taylor and Charlie Martin), whose dreamy, lo-fi song Tools graces one of the film’s climactic final scenes. The band’s atmospheric synth and ethereal vocals echo feelings of youthful alienation and the search for connection that define Raiff’s work. The director and musical duo are also all Texas natives—something that’s easy to discern from the Texas high school gear that Raiff wears in both films, and from the syrupy southern drawl in Hovvdy’s vocals. Here, the trio called in from three different corners of the country to talk Tex-Mex, true love, and True Love. —CAITLIN LENT.

