Clarksville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. and Holiday Drive. The Clarksville Police department says that the accident happened at 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday when a teenager from Missouri was trying to cross the road with his father. A vehicle struck the teen and he was declared dead at the scene.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO