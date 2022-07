The familiar quiet of a suburban Bergen County neighborhood was broken by the screams of a resident whose new luxury SUV had just been stolen with her dog still inside. The 42-year-old victim told Englewood Cliffs police that she'd left her dog in the 2022 BMW X7 for a moment when a thief got in and sped from outside her and her husband's home on Castle Drive shortly before 1:30 p.m. July 4th.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO