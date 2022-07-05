1 Person Injured in Stratford Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot on Franklin Avenue in Hartford early Friday morning. Patrol officers responded to the area of 227 Franklin Ave. just before 6 a.m. after ShotSpotter went off and they found a man in his 40s who had been shot several times. The victim...
Police are investigating another fire at the vacant Capehart Mill in Norwich and they are warning people who will be traveling in the area to expect delays. Police said there was a 911 call around 5:15 a.m. Friday reporting fire at the building. which is located along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of Norwich.
A recent high school graduate in New Haven has died after a shooting that happened over the weekend. A New Haven Public Schools spokesperson said 17-year-old John Tubac had just graduated, and his death is an "unspeakable loss." Police said the shooting happened late Sunday night on Poplar Street between...
A man was found dead in Connecticut after police responded to a call for shots fired. The incident took place in New London County around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 5 in the area of Colman Street and West Pleasant Street in the city of New London. Upon arriving on the...
A 17-year-old New Havener named John Tubac died on Thursday — four days after he was shot and injured in Fair Haven, and less than a month after he graduated from High School in the Community. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway announced Tubac’s death in an email press release...
A family is pleading for answers. They want to know who shot and killed their loved one on the 4th of July. Hartford police say there were dozens of witnesses and they need someone to come forward. This month Jayla Heaven’s family should be celebrating her 23rd birthday. Instead, they’re...
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – The southbound side of I-95 in Fairfield between exits 22 and 23 has been partially shut down due to a tractor-trailer crash and fire. The details of the crash are unknown, but the tractor-trailer can be seen in flames ahead of the exits. Officials have partially closed the highway in this […]
Four people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a motor vehicle crash in Bloomfield on Monday. Officials said they responded to the area of Cottage Grove Road and Granby Street at about 1:30 p.m. Initial reports indicated that multiple people had severe injuries. Emergency personnel responded to the...
A 20-year-old man police say committed a strong-armed robbery in Easton has racked up a laundry list of former criminal charges ranging from car break-ins to gunpoint robberies. Elijah Whittingham was identified as the suspect and remains at large following a robbery on the 100 block of S. 15th Street...
A city mom, who was arrested after cops said she left her two toddlers in her locked vehicle while she got her nails done, was granted time to hire a lawyer, according to the Connecticut Post. Tiffany Covington asked Superior Court Judge William Holden during a brief court appearance on...
Police in Connecticut are asking for witnesses to a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old woman dead and a man injured to step forward and help detectives identify the suspects. It happened in Hartford at 29 Shultas Place, around 2:15 a.m., Monday, July 4, during a large street party. Police...
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot by a gunman on a scooter early Thursday at a Brownsville playground, according to authorities. Shots rang out at the Van Dyke Playground on Dumont Avenue near Mother Gaston Boulevard around 12:30 a.m., police said. Firing from...
A Fairfield County real estate attorney has been charged with stealing more than $1 million from clients. Carl Ferraro, age 57, of Darien, was arrested on Wednesday, July 6 in Norwalk. Police say they received numerous complaints against Ferraro that he had withheld money from clients during real estate closings,...
“Did the lieutenant convince you?” Leslie Radcliffe called out to Tiemarcie Ramos, who’d walked past the Hill North police substation in search of his mother’s stolen garbage can. Ramos shrugged. Radcliffe wasn’t satisfied. Radcliffe, a Hill community activist, was helping the New Haven Police Department enlist...
Comments / 0