Mitski Shares Clark’s New Remix of “Love Me More”: Listen

Starlito's finger is always on the pulse. On "Gas Prices Freestyle," a solo track on his latest collaborative tape with Troy Money, the Nashville rapper tackles one of the most salient economic problems facing America today. Featuring little more than a subdued, three-note piano scale, muted drums, and repetitive hi-hats, he treats the straightforward production as his playground, letting his drawl fuse his lines together. "You niggas so broke can't even fix it/It's a shame what you do," he dismissively boasts. Then he makes it clear that the high gas prices aren't getting him down: "Turning it up and fucking up a check/That's what my hobbies is." With the precise inflection of each word, he confirms what's already been apparent: He's a cut above the rest.

