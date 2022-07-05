ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitski Shares Clark’s New Remix of “Love Me More”: Listen

By Evan Minsker
 3 days ago
Mitski has shared a new remix of her Laurel Hell song “ ” from Clark. “Clark’s music, specifically his album Death Peak, was what opened my eyes to contemporary electronic music,” Mitski said in...

Pitchfork

Flume Enlists Mount Kimbie and Zelooperz for “Palaces” Remix: Listen

Earlier this year, Flume issued his latest full-length Palaces. Now, the Australian producer has released the first string of reworks for a remix version of the LP. The record includes an update on the title track from London duo Mount Kimbie and Detroit rapper Zelooperz (both the original and remixed editions feature additional vocals from Damon Albarn). Check out Mount Kimbie’s “Die Cuts Remix” of “Palaces” below.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Underwood Lane review – John Byrne’s rock’n’roll musical has pure heart

John Byrne is not a playwright you associate with jukebox musicals. The Slab Boys author – who, as a painter, is being celebrated in a retrospective at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove – has always had the popular touch. In his TV series Tutti Frutti and Your Cheatin’ Heart, he also made much of his love of popular song. But he has never before placed music as centrally as it is in Underwood Lane.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

Household Name

Thirty years ago, the biggest sin an alt-rock band could commit was making it big. When the Smashing Pumpkins did it, Pavement dissed them directly: “I don’t understand what they mean and I could really give a fuck,” Stephen Malkmus sneered on 1994’s Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain. Brooklyn duo Momma reference both bands on their third album, Household Name, a cheeky spin on Gen-X slacker rock by zillennial high-school friends Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten. Some of the band’s biggest musical heroes—Nirvana, Liz Phair—have lamented the trials of rock stardom. On Household Name, Momma seem to argue: What would be so bad about stepping into the limelight?
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Julien Baker Announces New B-Sides EP, Shares New Song: Listen

Julien Baker has announced a new EP titled B-Sides. The record was compiled from Baker’s sessions for last year’s Little Oblivions. The three-track EP arrives July 21 via Matador. Today, Baker has shared B-Sides’ lead single “Guthrie.” Check it out below, and scroll down for the cover art.
MUSIC
Louder

Jethro Tull's Thick As A Brick gets 50th anniversary release

Jethro Tull's 1972 classic album Thick As A Brick celebrates it's 50th anniversary with a new half-speed master vinyl reissue, complete with the original 12-page newspaper packaging that came with the original version of the album. The new reissue will be released on July 29 through PLG UK Catalog. At...
MUSIC
Mitski
Stereogum

Hear Blondie’s Previously Unreleased Demo “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer”

Blondie has unveiled a previously unheard track called “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer,” which was originally recorded in 1980. “I Love You Honey, Give Me A Beer” is the original demo for what became their “Go Through It,” the closing track from their 1980 album Autoamerican. That demo will be included on the forthcoming box set Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out August 26.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Starlito’s “Gas Prices Freestyle”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Starlito’s finger is always on the pulse. On “Gas Prices Freestyle,” a solo track on his latest collaborative tape with Troy Money, the Nashville rapper tackles one of the most salient economic problems facing America today. Featuring little more than a subdued, three-note piano scale, muted drums, and repetitive hi-hats, he treats the straightforward production as his playground, letting his drawl fuse his lines together. “You niggas so broke can’t even fix it/It’s a shame what you do,” he dismissively boasts. Then he makes it clear that the high gas prices aren’t getting him down: “Turning it up and fucking up a check/That’s what my hobbies is.” With the precise inflection of each word, he confirms what’s already been apparent: He’s a cut above the rest.
GAS PRICE
Pitchfork

Christine and the Queens Announces New Album Redcar les adorables étoiles

Redcar, the new alias of Christine and the Queens, has announced the follow-up to 2018’s Chris. Redcar les adorables étoiles is out September 23 via Because Music. He has also announced a string of September dates described, in a press release, as a “new musical production, an exclusive show in the name of poetry.” Find those dates below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Icons

Given their playful public image, it might seem like Two Shell crashed into the murky world of UK bass like a glitter bomb in a cement factory. But in reality, the mysterious London duo came in a Trojan horse made of unassuming stuff: brittle textures, stark tone colors, sternly syncopated beats. Their 2019 debut EP for Livity Sound fit neatly with the lean, percussive style of leftfield UK club music. Their anthemic tendencies earned comparisons to Overmono and Bicep, UK duos known for supersizing underground tropes for big-room crowds. And Two Shell’s edits—like “Wedding Practice,” which makes zero attempt to disguise a sizeable chunk lifted from Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You”—put them in a class alongside artists like Four Tet and Jamie xx, who wield canny bootlegs as floor-filling festival wildcards.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Drill Music in Zion

Sometime after 2011’s Lasers, Lupe Fiasco the ornery scholar overtook Lupe Fiasco the musician. Instead of the high-concept, accessible lyricism of his early days, the rapper ditched attempts at mainstream palatability, a result of fatigue from Chicago violence, label battles, and artistic compromises. Beginning with 2012’s Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album, Pt. 1, his albums became as sanctimonious and unwieldy as they were musically sterile, with grand ideas being stifled by mediocre execution and generic production. Essentially, the music started to resemble required listening for some heavy-handed lesson plan.
RETAIL
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Joins Clairo to Perform “Bags” in Italy: Watch

Phoebe Bridgers joined Clairo on stage during her set last night (July 5) at the Carroponte in Milan, Italy, to perform her 2019 single “Bags.” Bridgers and Clairo shared a bill—Clairo is touring Europe in support of her 2021 LP Sling, while Bridgers is in the middle of a string of European festival dates. Check out their duet on “Bags” at Stereogum. Bridgers appears as the song approaches its finale.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Director Terence Nance Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song: Listen

Terence Nance is a filmmaker arguably best known for his short films and his HBO sketch comedy series Random Acts of Flyness. Today, he’s announced his debut album under the name Terence Etc. Vortex is out August 19 via Brainfeeder. Listen to the lead single “In Contemplation of Clair’s Scent” below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jazz Codes

On Jazz Codes, the prolific artist Camae Ayewa’s second album as Moor Mother in the last nine months, the poet and musician lays the idea of genre out on the operating table and dissects it. With a career spent in close proximity to what could nominally be described as jazz, rap, and experimental music, Ayewa takes this opportunity to let in more legibly jazzy textures, like Keir Neuringer’s alto saxophone, so that she can peer at them with an analytical eye, exploring Black musical forms and their histories through bold recontextualizations of her own design.
HIP HOP
Pitchfork

Caribou Announces New Daphni Album Cherry, Shares Song: Listen

Caribou’s Dan Snaith has announced a new Daphni album, Cherry, on the heels of releasing the title track last month. The stalwart Canadian producer has also shared a new track called “Cloudy.” Listen to that below and scroll down for the album’s cover art and tracklist.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Usher Performs “Tiny Desk Concert” for NPR: Watch

Usher has given a performance for NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” series. Joined by his band, Usher sang “You Make Me Wanna…,” “Confessions, Pt. II,” and more. The band featured vocalists Eric Bellinger and Vedo, bassist, Dmitry Gorodetsky, trombonist Lemar Guillary, trumpeter Brandyn Phllips, saxophonist Jay Flat, keyboardist Darek Cobbs, guitarist Erick Walls, and drummer Ryan Carr. Watch below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Self Oscillation

For the past seven years, Nicola Cruz has been primarily known for his fusions of electronic music and Andean folk. On early releases like 2015’s Prender el Alma, the Franco-Ecuadorian musician folded indigenous instruments like quena and charango into dubby, downbeat grooves. By 2019’s Siku, he was reaching beyond the South American cordillera, combining breathy flutes with diverse Latin American and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. “Maybe it’s an anthropological thing,” he said of his magpie tendencies. Though promoters and interviewers still tend to peg him to his initial reference points, his work has continued to absorb a broader range of influences; last year’s Subtropique EP for London’s Rhythm Section International label was taut, machine-driven club music, more Panorama Bar than pan flute.
MUSIC
