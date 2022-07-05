‘Weird message’ from Biden on Fourth of July: Mark Penn
Jul. 5, 2022 - 05:00 - Former Clinton pollster Mark...video.foxnews.com
Jul. 5, 2022 - 05:00 - Former Clinton pollster Mark...video.foxnews.com
We got rid of the British rule, We can do the same with the Biden Administration.
he is senile enough said , get him out of our Whitehouse
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 14