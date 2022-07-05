Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case

Todd P. Mueller, 48, Two Rivers, Bail Jumping-Felony, and misdemeanor. Intentional Improper Animal Shelter-Sanitation on 5/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years concurrent with 21 CF 403 but consecutive to the sentence imposed on 20 CF 578. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay restitution to Lakeshore Humane Society in the amount of $1,080.52; 6) Have no pets or take care of any animals; 7) Thirty (30) days imposed and stayed to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 8) Pay costs of action; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined. 10) Submit DNA sample. Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months concurrent with count 1, but consecutive to the sentence imposed on 20 CF 578. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample. Defendant has no sentence credit.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO