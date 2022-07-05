ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

Judge rejects plea agreement in Brown County hate crime case

By WBAY news staff
WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury trial is set for a former Green Bay Correctional Institution officer after a judge declined to accept a plea agreement in a hate crime case. Shane Nolan appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for a plea hearing on charges of Substantial Battery - Intend...

www.wbay.com

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Todd P. Mueller, 48, Two Rivers, Bail Jumping-Felony, and misdemeanor. Intentional Improper Animal Shelter-Sanitation on 5/18/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, count 1 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years concurrent with 21 CF 403 but consecutive to the sentence imposed on 20 CF 578. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay restitution to Lakeshore Humane Society in the amount of $1,080.52; 6) Have no pets or take care of any animals; 7) Thirty (30) days imposed and stayed to be imposed upon the discretion of the agent and upon order of the court; 8) Pay costs of action; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined. 10) Submit DNA sample. Count 3 – Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for twelve (12) months concurrent with count 1, but consecutive to the sentence imposed on 20 CF 578. Conditions of probation are: 1) Assessment/ treatment/ counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 4) Maintain full-time employment/ schooling combination; 5) Pay costs of action; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit DNA sample. Defendant has no sentence credit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - July 6, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, July 6, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Court Rules That State Can Prosecute Crimes Between Oneida Nation Members

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The state can prosecute crimes which take place on Oneida Nation land and between tribal members, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday. Douglas House, 74, was convicted of second-degree sexual assault and sentenced to five years in prison for the June, 2018 incident at a Hobart home.
ONEIDA, WI
WSAW

Woman pleads not guilty in murder and dismemberment case

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has pleaded not guilty to charges in a murder and dismemberment case that made national headlines. Taylor Schabusiness appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for an arraignment hearing. She entered not guilty pleas to counts of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Murder Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

The woman accused of the most high-profile murder in Green Bay in recent memory has pleaded not guilty. Taylor Schabusiness was in Brown County Court yesterday (July 6th) where she entered that plea on charges of First-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating A Corpse, and Third-Degree Sexual Assault. She is accused of...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Green Bay teen accused of flashing fake gun at police

GREEN BAY, Wis–A 16-year-old boy is taken into custody after appearing to flash a gun at Green Bay Police. The incident happened as officers were clearing the downtown area following Fire Over the Fox. The boy allegedly pulled up his shirt to reveal a black gun in his waistband....
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Lifest starts in Oshkosh

Police are worried these situations will end in tragedy. Three busts in three days in Fond du Lac County. The governor visited Algoma. The gap is wider now that Kevin Nicholson is out.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man sentenced to 20 years for fatal drunk and drugged driving crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for a drunk and drugged driving crash that killed two people and injured two people. Samuel J. Coppersmith, 21, was convicted of two vehicular homicide charges and two vehicular injury charges. He pleaded no contest in May and was found guilty. The remainder of the counts were dismissed as part of the plea.
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Appleton man gets 20 years for double-fatal crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — An Appleton man is sentenced to 20 years in prison for a deadly rollover crash. Samuel Coppersmith is also sentenced in Fond du Lac County Court to seven years of extended supervision and three years of consecutive probation. Coppersmith had alcohol and drugs in...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan armed robbery; teen in custody

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - One person was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 6 following an armed robbery in Sheboygan. It happened around 4:40 p.m. According to police, officers were sent to a north side neighborhood for a report of a man brandishing a handgun. Upon arrival, they found that a juvenile had been robbed at gunpoint.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Appleton man gets 20-year sentence for OWI crash that killed two

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old from Appleton has been sentenced to 20 years as a result of an OWI crash that killed two passengers. According to authorities, on July 19, 2020, around 9 p.m., Samuel Coppersmith was driving on I-41 northbound through Fond du Lac County when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man in custody after hour-long standoff in Manitowoc County

MISHICOT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old man from Mishicot was taken into custody after a standoff on Wednesday. According to a release, around 2:15 p.m., the Mishicot Police Department was sent to a residence on the 400 Block of East Main Street in the Village of Mishicot for a report of a domestic disturbance.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Hundreds gather in Appleton on Fourth of July to protest Roe v. Wade decision

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The holiday didn’t stop protesters in Appleton from expressing their thoughts about the Supreme Court decision that reversed Roe v. Wade. When the Supreme Court stripped away a women’s constitutional right to an abortion on June 24, Wisconsin reverted back to an 1849 law that banned abortions. It states that any person, other than the mother, who intentionally destroys the life of an unborn child is guilty of a Class H felony.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More dogs, less crime

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More dogs=less crime. A study from The Ohio State University found neighborhoods with more dogs have lower rates of homicide and robbery compared to areas with fewer dogs. The suggestion here is that more people walking dogs means more “eyes on the street.”. Brad...
GREEN BAY, WI
marinette.wi.us

Press Release from City of Marinette Police Department

Friday, July 8th & Saturday, July 9th Stephenson Island Closed to Public Parking. Saturday, July 9th Handicapped Shuttle is available on Riverside Avenue near Stephenson Public Library for Logging and Heritage Festival Events. Sunday, July 10th Spectator parking is available on Stephenson Island and surrounding areas of the venue. Logging...
MARINETTE, WI

