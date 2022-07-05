ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man identified from deadly house fire in north St. Louis County

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County police are investigating a deadly house fire over the weekend in north county.

Police have identified Theodis Wise, 67, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

Investigators say Wise died in a house fire in the 10000 block of Count Drive. The cause of the death has not yet been determined.

Trending: St. Louis tops Kansas City as best BBQ city in US, study says

Police responded to the fire around 11:30 p.m. Friday evening. When they arrived, fire crews were working to extinguish heavy flames. First responders also found one person unresponsive in a bathroom.

Wise was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but later died from their injuries. Based on preliminary evidence, crews do not believe the fire was criminal in nature.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX2 will update if more information becomes available.

Accidents
