Lauderhill, FL

8-year-old girl shot in back seat of car, Lauderhill police say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUDERHILL, Fla. – Someone shot an 8-year-old girl in the leg while she sat in the back seat of a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday night, according to police. Lauderhill police...

