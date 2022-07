LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -A bill that would honor a slain law enforcement officer from Kalamazoo County is awaiting the signature of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. House Bill 5720 designates a portion of US-131 in Kalamazoo County as the Sergeant Ryan J. Proxmire Memorial Highway. Sergeant Proxmire, of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, died August 15, 2021 after being struck by a bullet while involved in a vehicle pursuit the previous evening. He was 39-years-old and was survived by his wife Roanna, and his four children.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO