Ukraine-Russia crisis update: Ukrainian soldiers in need of communication devices
Journalist and editor of 'Ukrainian Freedom News' Joseph Lindsley joined Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia crisis, including people's mental health during the war and the lack of communication devices between Ukrainian soldiers. You can find more updates on Joseph's website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team's efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here .
