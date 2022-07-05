COVID nursing home deaths claim is campaign trail mainstay

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sandwiched between supporters holding “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” signs and TV cameras on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto portrayed her reelection campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt as the defining moment in a decadeslong fight for reproductive freedom, even in pro-choice Nevada. It's a strategy several Democrats up for reelection are using, putting reproductive rights at the center of their campaign in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The race is expected to be among the most competitive in the country. Laxalt has mostly stayed on message — and away from the subject of abortion.
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate. The Georgia Democrat’s campaign for governor swamped Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in the two months ended June 30. She raised $22 million in the period, compared to $6.8 million for Kemp. Abrams is nearing $50 million raised since starting her campaign in December. Kemp has raised a total of $31 million. Abrams now has more cash on hand than Kemp for the first time this campaign. That includes $6.3 million raised by a special Abrams leadership committee before she officially became the Democratic nominee in May. The Abrams campaign argues it must outspend Kemp to overcome his advantages as the incumbent.
Comments / 0