COVID nursing home deaths claim is campaign trail mainstay

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sandwiched between supporters holding “BANS OFF OUR BODIES” signs and TV cameras on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto portrayed her reelection campaign against Republican Adam Laxalt as the defining moment in a decadeslong fight for reproductive freedom, even in pro-choice Nevada. It's a strategy several Democrats up for reelection are using, putting reproductive rights at the center of their campaign in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. The race is expected to be among the most competitive in the country. Laxalt has mostly stayed on message — and away from the subject of abortion.

NEVADA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO