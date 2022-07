The art of improv doesn’t get much more Colorado than RISE Comedy. The venue took over the Voodoo Comedy Playhouse space on Larimer just before the pandemic hit, and survived through online comedy workshops and the support of a dedicated community. Before the space was Voodoo, it was a marijuana dispensary; there are still labels of various strains of weed fading from the floorboards, if you look hard enough. We covered its reboot a year ago, when RISE opened its doors again to face-to-face events; now it's back, with the RISE Comedy Festival, from July 7-9 and July 13-16.

