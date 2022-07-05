ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 Army soldiers

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7wEw_0gVEYJtr00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — President Joe Biden Tuesday will award the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War.

Those soliders are: Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumous); Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell; Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii and retired Major John J. Duffy.

People arrested in Akron protests appear in court

The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the armed forces who “distinguish themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their own lives above and beyond the call of duty” while doing the following:

  • Engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States;
  • Engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force; or
  • Serving with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States is not a belligerent party.

According to a release from the White House: “The meritorious conduct must involve great personal bravery or self-sacrifice so conspicuous as to clearly distinguish the individual above his or her comrades and must have involved risk of life.  There must be incontestable proof of the performance of the meritorious conduct, and each recommendation for the award must be considered on the standard of extraordinary merit.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Take appropriate action’: President Biden addresses Jayland Walker shooting while in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW) — President Joe Biden has left Cleveland after arriving Wednesday afternoon to speak about assistance to working families under the American Rescue Plan. During his speech, Biden was joined by union workers and retirees, along with multiple politicians including Sen. Sherrod Brown and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, at Max S. Hayes High School on Cleveland’s west side.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

Last Medal of Honor recipient from World War Two will lie in state at the Capitol: Hero, 98, singlehandedly cleared seven pill boxes with flamethrower in battle of Iwo Jima

The funeral for Hershel W. 'Woody' Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, was held in Charleston, West Virginia, on Sunday. Williams, who died on Wednesday at 98, was a legend in his native West Virginia for his heroics under fire over several crucial hours at the battle for Iwo Jima on the Japanese Island between February and March 1945.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Connecting Vets

Six Medal of Honor recipients inducted into Pentagon's Hall of Heroes

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Army leaders today honored six Medal of Honor recipients at an induction ceremony for the Pentagon's Hall of Heroes. Recognized for their heroism were: retired Army Maj. John J. Duffy, former Army Spc. 5 Dennis M. Fujii, deceased Army Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, former Army Spc. 5 Dwight Birdwell, retired Army Col. Ralph Puckett Jr., and Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas P. Payne.
MILITARY
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medal Of Honor#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#U S Army#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc
americanmilitarynews.com

The US Army just placed what might be its last order for Black Hawk helicopters

In what could be its last purchase of Black Hawk helicopters, the U.S. Army on Monday placed a $2.3 billion order with Sikorsky for at least 120 aircraft. The five-year deal comes just months before the Army is expected to choose a winner to build a replacement for the UH-60, which has been the military’s workhorse for more than four decades.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Four soldiers to receive Medals of Honor for actions in Vietnam

President Joe Biden on Monday announced plans to award Medals of Honor to four soldiers for actions in the Vietnam War, fully recognizing the courage and heroism they showed during the fight there. Three of the four men will attend a White House ceremony on July 5 to receive the...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Army
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy