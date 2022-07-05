Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 Army soldiers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJW) — President Joe Biden Tuesday will award the Medal of Honor to four U.S. Army soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War.

Those soliders are: Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro (posthumous); Specialist Five Dwight W. Birdwell; Specialist Five Dennis M. Fujii and retired Major John J. Duffy.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the armed forces who “distinguish themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their own lives above and beyond the call of duty” while doing the following:

Engaged in an action against an enemy of the United States;

Engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force; or

Serving with friendly foreign forces engaged in an armed conflict against an opposing armed force in which the United States is not a belligerent party.

According to a release from the White House: “The meritorious conduct must involve great personal bravery or self-sacrifice so conspicuous as to clearly distinguish the individual above his or her comrades and must have involved risk of life. There must be incontestable proof of the performance of the meritorious conduct, and each recommendation for the award must be considered on the standard of extraordinary merit.”

