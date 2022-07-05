ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Falmouth Police have located missing person

capecod.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Matthew Dowler, reported missing earlier out of Falmouth has...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

 

capecod.com

Officials respond to near-drowning in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Falmouth sometime before 4 PM Thursday. The incident happened at the beach at the end of Wheeling Avenue. Bystanders had pulled the victim from the water and were performing CPR when rescuers arrived. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Head-on crash reported in Bourne

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported in Bourne shortly before 9 AM. The crash happened at Route 28A and Roberta Avenue just of the Otis Rotary. Despite heavy damage, the two drivers were treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Overnight fire damages house in Harwich

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters were called to a house fire shortly before 1:30 AM Friday. The fire at 38 Uncle Vinie’s Road appeared to start on the outside of the structure. Firefighters doused the flames and checked for any extension to the attic. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HARWICH, MA
Falmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Provincetown, MA
City
Falmouth, MA
capecod.com

Man seriously injured in construction accident in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a construction accident in Falmouth. The call came in on Kompass Drive shortly before 6:30 AM. According to reports, a man was pinned by the tailgate of a dump truck. Firefighters extricated the victim and transported him to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Child injured in go-kart accident in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A child was injured in a reported go-kart accident in Sandwich. Rescuers responded to a Mill Road residence shortly after 7:30 PM Wednesday. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Sandwich High School ball field to airlift the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
SANDWICH, MA
Turnto10.com

Norton police respond to rollover crash

(WJAR) — The Norton Police Department responded to a rollover crash on Thursday. The crash happened in the area of 93 West Main Street. Police say a grey Mazda SUV was traveling westbound when it hit a landscaping trailer parked on the side of the road, which caused the SUV to rollover.
NORTON, MA
capecod.com

Mashpee Police earns Accreditation through the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission

MASHPEE – An open letter from Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline: Over the past several years, it has been a major goal of the Mashpee Police Department to attain Accreditation through the Massachusetts Commission on Accreditation. Police Accreditation is a self-initiated evaluation process by which Massachusetts Police Departments strive to meet and maintain standards covering specific areas of police management, operations, and technical support activities such as policy development, emergency response, planning, training, communications, property and evidence handling, use of force, vehicular pursuit, prisoner transportation, and holding facilities. The accreditation program not only sets standards for the law enforcement profession, but also for the delivery of police services.
MASHPEE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Cape Cod#Falmouth Police#Cape Wide News
capecod.com

Tuesday crash in West Barnstable caused no injuries but major delays

WEST BARNSTABLE – Tuesday afternoon, West Barnstable firefighters responded to this crash on Main Street (Route 6A) and High Street. A Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and a Hyundai Elantra sedan collided. Despite the damage, there were no injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up until the scene was cleared. Cape Wide...
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

New details: Fire breaks out Sandwich condo complex

SANDWICH – Sandwich Fire reports that on Thursday at 8:30 AM, they responded to a reported building fire at 32 Southpointe Drive, the Southpointe Condos. On arrival, smoke was visible from the front of the building, and the occupant reported heavy smoke in the basement. A working fire assignment was requested bringing units from West Barnstable and Joint Base Cape Cod to the scene and Mashpee, Bourne and Hyannis FDs for station coverage.
SANDWICH, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
independentri.com

Police identify victim of fatal Route 1 crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Woonsocket man was killed in an early morning car crash July 1 on Route 1 in South Kingstown. The single-vehicle crash happened south of Congdon Drive. South Kingstown police responded at 12:43 a.m. to the site of the accident. Police identified the driver as...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

2 New Bedford men arrested for stealing separate cars, police say

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police arrested two men accused of stealing two separate cars within hours on Wednesday. Police said the first incident happened at about 10 a.m. behind a home on Merrimac Street. A man ran towards the victim’s car, jumped in the driver’s seat,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
capecod.com

Video: Harwich firefighters rescue cat stuck in tree

HARWICH – On Wednesday about 6:30 PM, Aggie the house cat got out and shimmied up a tree. The call went out to the fire department can you help please? Firefighters Andrew Ottino and Steve Imparato along with Captain Leighanne Smith arrived on scene just off Route 28 and saved the day. F/F Imparato climbed the ladder twenty feet up and grabbed Aggie who jumped out his arm halfway down the ladder and headed back into the house. Everyone was safe and sound.
HARWICH, MA
capeandislands.org

Falmouth residents frustrated with town's response to reselling high-powered police rifles

Falmouth residents pushing the town to destroy old AR-15s used by the local police department say they aren’t satisfied with a response from elected officials. The town’s select board issued a statement last week saying they have a contract with Hyannis gun shop — Powderhorn Outfitters — to turn about 20 of the high-powered rifles in, and that their legal counsel says that can’t legally buy the guns back to destroy them.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police responded to possible hostage situation involving gun

What appeared to be a serious situation involving a gun and hostages in Fall River on Wednesday turned out to be something much different. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, police responded to Hall Street after a call concerning a possible hostage situation. Once on scene, Officers secured a perimeter around the home.
FALL RIVER, MA

