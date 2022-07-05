Falmouth Police have located missing person

MASHPEE – An open letter from Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline: Over the past several years, it has been a major goal of the Mashpee Police Department to attain Accreditation through the Massachusetts Commission on Accreditation. Police Accreditation is a self-initiated evaluation process by which Massachusetts Police Departments strive to meet and maintain standards covering specific areas of police management, operations, and technical support activities such as policy development, emergency response, planning, training, communications, property and evidence handling, use of force, vehicular pursuit, prisoner transportation, and holding facilities. The accreditation program not only sets standards for the law enforcement profession, but also for the delivery of police services.
