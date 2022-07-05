ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racist messages lead to man’s arrest in Fairview Park

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago
Michael Freshwater

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – A Fairview Park man has been charged with multiple felony counts after police say he was identified as a suspect in two cases of vandalism and ethnic intimidation.

30-year-old Michael Freshwater was arrested on July 1.

Police began investigating after a vacant business in Fairview Centre on Lorain Rd. was vandalized on June 12. Police say someone wrote a racist message in spray paint.

Officers developed a person of interest in the case.

On July 1, Colors+ Youth Center was vandalized. The facility is an advocacy center for LGBTQ+ youth and allies located on Lorain Rd. Police say someone threw a brick through the window and spray-painted racist messages on the building.

Freshwater was identified by video surveillance, according to police, which also linked him to the June 12 incident.

Investigators obtained a probable cause warrant and searched Freshwater’s residence on July 1. Freshwater was also in violation of a Temporary Protection Order, police say. He was taken into custody. Police say he has an extensive criminal history that includes domestic violence, vandalism, theft and endangering children.

IN THIS ARTICLE
