Sayre, Pa. — A church softball game was interrupted on the afternoon of June 25 when a man approached a player and shoved him, according to officers with the Athens Police Department. In response to being shoved, the player retaliated and pushed James Willis, 62, to the ground. After being told to calm down by several other players on the field, Willis, who told Officer John Strozyk during an interview that he was "scared," pulled a pocket knife out. ...

ATHENS, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO