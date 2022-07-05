Harriette Lambert, 83; incomplete

Otis Hill, 71, of Newport, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Joey Matthews, Beaufort. Joey Roger Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away on...
Joey R. Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday July 5, 2022, at his home. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday July 10, 2022, at Noe - Brooks Funeral home with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.
Charles "Bob" Roman, 79, of Harkers Island, died Sunday, July 3,2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Alice Edwardeen Dixon, 86, of Morehead City, formerly of Cary, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 11am, Monday, July 11, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Darrell Williams. Interment following service at Coastal Carolina Cemetery. Alice was...
Buddy Greeson Jr.,75, of Newport, died Monday, July 4, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(WITN) - Phone outages can happen, but imagine not having service for more than two weeks. That’s the reality for many residents that live off Sticks Road which borders both Beaufort and Pitt counties. 80-year-old Carolyn Cobb says she and many of her neighbors haven’t had service since Father’s...
Sheryl “Sherri” Lee Wallace McClure, passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home in Beaufort, NC at the age of 60, with her husband by her side. Sherri was born in Washington, D.C. on October 22, 1961, at 10:22 p.m....
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - People are being advised by state officials to not swim at a Carteret County site due to high bacteria levels found in the water. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says the advisory is for an area at the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City. Test results of water samples showed a running monthly average of 41 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds state and federal standards of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters.
ATLANTIC — There are good health benefits from eating duck eggs, which is why they are becoming increasingly popular. Duck eggs are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and choline. Compared to chicken eggs, duck eggs are larger and have a thicker shell. Craig Hamilton of...
ATLANTIC BEACH - With its distinctive blue and white striped awning and low-slung roof, the Davis Beachwear shop at 149 Atlantic Blvd. might seem an anomaly among the newer, multi-story "domino" condos and trendy seafood restaurants fronting the Atlantic Beach boardwalk. But the shop has been a fixture of the Atlantic Beach Circle since the summer of 1951 and is one of the last surviving businesses from the glory days of the town's once teeming entertainment hub.
Donnie “Pa” Gene Yeomans, 80, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His service will be held at 2:30p.m., Thursday, July 7, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. Private interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until 2:30p.m., prior to the service.
EMERALD ISLE - Emerald Isle will combine its fire and emergency medical service operations into a single department, known as the Emerald Isle Fire Department, by Jan. 1, 2023. A press release from the town Wednesday states that after more than a year of extensive data analysis by an internal...
EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Town of Emerald Isle reported a man drowned at one of its beaches on Wednesday. Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue, Fire, Police, and EMS were dispatched to a call of a drowning in the 4800 block of Ocean Drive. The emergency call came through at 4 p.m. for a 57-year-old man who was visiting the area.
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Betty Carr, a beloved institution and literally “the voice” of Pine Knoll Shores, has retired after 32 years, and the board of commissioners voted unanimously Friday to name their meeting room after her. It’s now the Betty Carr Board Room, and Friday was...
Have you tried Gardners Barbeque and Chicken located at 3820 Dr. MLK...
N.C. (WITN) - Some counties around Eastern North Carolina are having to cancel Fourth of July firework displays because of an explosion in Lenoir County in June. Swansboro in Onslow County, Wilson County, and Franklin County, were all forced to cancel their firework plans. Days after the fire that killed...
The June 14, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting was held in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Pro Tem Jameesha...
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new historic marker at New Bern’s Union Point Park. It recognizes a Guinness Book of World Records accomplishment that was broken over a decade ago. Tommy Moore, the former owner of Moores Olde Tyme Barbecue, broke the record for the world’s largest open-face sandwich back on July 4, 2010. It was also the 300th anniversary celebration for the city.
- On July 7, by a vote of three to two, the Morehead City Town Council terminated the contract of City Manager Ryan Eggleston without cause, effective immediately. He will receive a severance package that includes six months pay, six months continued health benefits and reimbursement for unused vacation time.
