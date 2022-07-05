ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harriette Lambert, 83; incomplete

carolinacoastonline.com
 3 days ago

Harriette Lambert, 83, of Beaufort, died Monday, July...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

carolinacoastonline.com

Otis Hill, 71; incomplete

Otis Hill, 71, of Newport, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 5, 6 & 7

Bobbie Brandon, 85, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Joey Matthews, Beaufort. Joey Roger Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away on...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Joey Matthews, 23; service July 10

Joey R. Matthews, 23, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday July 5, 2022, at his home. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday July 10, 2022, at Noe - Brooks Funeral home with Pastor Bill Hooper officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Charles Roman, 79; incomplete

Charles "Bob" Roman, 79, of Harkers Island, died Sunday, July 3,2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
#Carteret Health Care
carolinacoastonline.com

Alice Dixon, 86; service July 11

Alice Edwardeen Dixon, 86, of Morehead City, formerly of Cary, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her memorial service will be held at 11am, Monday, July 11, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Darrell Williams. Interment following service at Coastal Carolina Cemetery. Alice was...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Buddy Greeson Jr., 75; incomplete

Buddy Greeson Jr.,75, of Newport, died Monday, July 4, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheryl McClure, 60; no service

Sheryl “Sherri” Lee Wallace McClure, passed away shortly after being diagnosed with cancer on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home in Beaufort, NC at the age of 60, with her husband by her side. Sherri was born in Washington, D.C. on October 22, 1961, at 10:22 p.m....
WITN

People advised against swimming at Carteret Co. site due to bacteria

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - People are being advised by state officials to not swim at a Carteret County site due to high bacteria levels found in the water. The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries says the advisory is for an area at the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City. Test results of water samples showed a running monthly average of 41 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, which exceeds state and federal standards of 35 enterococci per 100 milliliters.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort Way Farm a ducky operation in Atlantic

ATLANTIC — There are good health benefits from eating duck eggs, which is why they are becoming increasingly popular. Duck eggs are a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin A and choline. Compared to chicken eggs, duck eggs are larger and have a thicker shell. Craig Hamilton of...
ATLANTIC, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

After more than 70 years in business, Davis Beachwear survives as reminder of AB Circle’s halcyon era

ATLANTIC BEACH - With its distinctive blue and white striped awning and low-slung roof, the Davis Beachwear shop at 149 Atlantic Blvd. might seem an anomaly among the newer, multi-story "domino" condos and trendy seafood restaurants fronting the Atlantic Beach boardwalk. But the shop has been a fixture of the Atlantic Beach Circle since the summer of 1951 and is one of the last surviving businesses from the glory days of the town's once teeming entertainment hub.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Donnie Yeomans, 80; service July 7

Donnie “Pa” Gene Yeomans, 80, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His service will be held at 2:30p.m., Thursday, July 7, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Rev. Tim Marriner. Private interment will follow. The family will receive friends from 1p.m. until 2:30p.m., prior to the service.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Emerald Isle to combine fire and EMS departments by Jan. 1

EMERALD ISLE - Emerald Isle will combine its fire and emergency medical service operations into a single department, known as the Emerald Isle Fire Department, by Jan. 1, 2023. A press release from the town Wednesday states that after more than a year of extensive data analysis by an internal...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man drowns at Emerald Isle beach

EMERALD ISLE, N.C (WNCT) – The Town of Emerald Isle reported a man drowned at one of its beaches on Wednesday. Emerald Isle Ocean Rescue, Fire, Police, and EMS were dispatched to a call of a drowning in the 4800 block of Ocean Drive. The emergency call came through at 4 p.m. for a 57-year-old man who was visiting the area.
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: July 7 – July 10, 2022

Visit Middle Street Antiques located at 311 Middle Street in Downtown New Bern and say hello to Gail Clark for us. She’s having a Retirement Sale as she’s going out of business in August. Call 252-633-4876. Have you tried Gardners Barbeque and Chicken located at 3820 Dr. MLK...
NEW BERN, NC
WAVY News 10

Record BBQ event gets historic marker in NC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a new historic marker at New Bern’s Union Point Park. It recognizes a Guinness Book of World Records accomplishment that was broken over a decade ago. Tommy Moore, the former owner of Moores Olde Tyme Barbecue, broke the record for the world’s largest open-face sandwich back on July 4, 2010. It was also the 300th anniversary celebration for the city.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City terminates city manager's contract

- On July 7, by a vote of three to two, the Morehead City Town Council terminated the contract of City Manager Ryan Eggleston without cause, effective immediately. He will receive a severance package that includes six months pay, six months continued health benefits and reimbursement for unused vacation time.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

