Olivia Rodrigo is currently on her first-ever tour, and given that she’s only got one half-hour album to her name, she needs enough material for a full headlining show. Maybe that’s why Rodrigo has been covering hits of the ’90s and ’00s at so many of her shows. But even if those cover songs are as much a practical consideration as anything else, it’s still a blast to see Rodrigo beaming her way through something like Veruca Salt’s “Seether” or No Doubt’s “Just A Girl.” Sometimes, Rodrigo has brought out the original stars to sing those songs with her. She’s sung “You Oughta Know” with Alanis Morissette and “Complicated” with Avril Lavigne. And last night in London, Rodrigo joined forces with Natalie Imbruglia.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO