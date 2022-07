(Battle Creek, IA) – Investigators continue looking into why an unoccupied home near Battle Creek exploded Wednesday morning. According to nearby residents, three people were inside the house at the time, cleaning it, when the blast happened. Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman says it “could be some time before we determine the cause of the explosion.” The three people injured were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries. Their identities have not been released.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO