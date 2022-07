Glass art is back at the Los Alamos Teen Center where a free enameling workshop is being held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. All materials are provided and no experience is necessary. The class will be taught by experienced glass artist Kate Bowman. For this class, she will walk participants through the basics of enameling onto metal. There will also be opportunities for experienced students to work on their own projects. You must be a Teen Center member to participate in this class. There will be another class from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, July 16.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO