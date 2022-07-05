Heat Advisory issued for Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Racine, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Atwater Beach in Village of Shorewood Bayview Beach in Milwaukee McKinley Beach in Milwaukee Grant Park Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine

KENOSHA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO