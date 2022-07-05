ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Heat Advisory issued for Dane, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Racine, Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 3 to 5 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM CDT this afternoon through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Atwater Beach in Village of Shorewood Bayview Beach in Milwaukee McKinley Beach in Milwaukee Grant Park Beach in Milwaukee North Beach in Racine
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-06 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Crawford; Dane; Grant; Green; Iowa; Jefferson; Lafayette; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Vernon; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 440 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CRAWFORD DANE GRANT GREEN IOWA JEFFERSON LAFAYETTE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK VERNON WALWORTH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Ozaukee, Sheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water and away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Strong structural and longshore currents are expected. Rip currents are possible. Target Area: Ozaukee; Sheboygan BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Life threatening waves of 2 to 4 feet and dangerous currents are expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, and Ozaukee counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected due to high waves and onshore winds. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Vollrath Park in Sheboygan Blue Harbor Beach in Sheboygan North Beach in Port Washington Harrington State Park Beaches
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Northern Cook, Lake IL and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM CDT this afternoon through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McHenry by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 18:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: McHenry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MCHENRY COUNTY At 630 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harvard, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include McHenry, Woodstock, Harvard, Wonder Lake, Hebron, Bull Valley, Chemung and Greenwood. This includes...Mchenry County Fairgrounds. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL

