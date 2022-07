California Area School District accepted a $1.25 million settlement from Cal U’s Student Association, Inc. in a suit the district filed claiming breach of contract. The school district filed the lawsuit against the Student Union Association Inc., in 2020 in Washington County Common Pleas Court. The California Area School Board approved the settlement at a meeting last month. The lawsuit contends that in September 2000, the SAI and the district entered into a contract that enabled the university to build student housing on a 10-acre plot of land in California while enjoying a tax-exempt status. The agreement was based on the SAI’s position that the property would be “subject to the Institutions of Purely Public Charity Act,” the suit states.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO