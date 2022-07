Last week marked the official grand opening of the Thumb Open Space as public land managed by the Town of Estes Park. The founding partners celebrated with a ribbon-cutting at the Thumb trailhead the afternoon of June 30. Representatives from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), The Access Fund, Estes Valley Land Trust and Rocky Mountain Conservancy joined Mayor Wendy Koenig and other Town representatives for the event. Speaking to these partnerships and those with the neighbors and community as a whole, Mayor Koenig commented, “When we come together with a vision for our community, I believe there is no limit to what we can accomplish.”

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO